Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

'AK Guy' mocks overweight feminists, gets help from Matt Gaetz during San Antonio rally

Brandon Herrera, a right-wing vlogger known as the 'AK Guy,' is running to unseat San Antonio GOP Congressman Tony Gonzales.

By on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 at 4:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.
Brandon Herrera, the gun-loving South Texas vlogger running to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, made an Alamo City campaign stop Thursday with help from Florida's Matt Gaetz, a controversial congressman popular with the far-right fringe.

During speeches at GOP-themed watering hole the Angry Elephant, the pair lashed out at familiar targets, immigrants and President Joe Biden among them. During his remarks, Herrera — known as the "AK Guy" for his unflinching support of gun rights — also targeted overweight women.

"You know, I saw a statistic that last year more fentanyl came across the Southern border by weight than would be required to kill the entire population of the planet — or [the weight of] about 26 Austin feminists," Herrera said, garnering laughs and cheers from the MAGA hat-wearing crowd of about 100.

Herrera is locked in a primary runoff to represent Texas 23rd District. His opponent, Gonzales, is a GOP moderate from San Antonio who's drawn scorn from members of his own party for supporting gay marriage and limited gun control.

Thursday's dig at women is only the latest inflammatory statement from Herrera, a YouTube personality who's make outrageous remarks part of his political brand. During his campaign, Herrera has poked fun at veteran suicides, mocked former President Donald Trump's 17-year-old son Barron as looking like a "long ventriloquist-like dummy" and expressed doubts Trump can win in November.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a fellow Republican hardliner and former AM radio talk-show host, endorsed Gonzales on Monday, a move that may signal his displeasure with Herrera's anti-Trump sentiments.

Even so, Gaetz's appearance with Herrera seemed to boost enthusiasm for those attending the Angry Elephant rally.

During his remarks, the pompadoured Florida congressman said his only problem with the mullet-sporting Herrera is that if he wins, it would mean Gaetz would no longer "have the best hair in Congress."

Gaetz has been a lightning rod for controversy during his time on Capitol Hill. The U.S. Justice Department spent months investigating Gaetz on allegations he was involved in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. He was cleared of any wrongdoing in February of last year.

Gates steered clear of the topic of sex trafficking during his Angry Elephant speech even though it's been a popular talking point among far-right conservatives this election cycle.

Voters in the 23rd District — which spans from San Antonio's far West Side all the way to El Paso — will decide between Herrera and Gonzales on May 28.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio door manufacturer places lone bid on disgraced lawyer Christ Pettit's home

By Michael Karlis

This 6,500-square-foot home at 555 Argyle Ave. is known as the "Wedding Cake House" due to its tiered design.

Gov. Abbott tells bands protesting SXSW over military sponsorship 'don't come back'

By Michael Karlis

A singer preforms at SXSW in Austin last year.

Bexar County helps fund San Antonio housing project for homeless, former foster kids

By Michael Karlis

SAMMinistries staffers visit with unhoused people encamped beneath an overpass.

Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

By Michael Karlis

Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

Texas Medical Board to consider issuing guidance on abortion laws’ medical exceptions

By Madaleine Rubin, The Texas Tribune

An ultrasound machine sits next to an empty patient's bed at Whole Women’s Health of Austin on Sept. 1, 2021.

And the best U.S. city for an Irish pub crawl is ... El Paso?

By Michael Karlis

Folks celebrate the Irish at San Antonio's annual St. Patrick's Day River Parade.

5th Circuit upholds Texas law requiring minors to obtain parental consent for contraception

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Since 1970, the federal Title X program has provided free contraception to anyone regardless of age, income or immigration status.

Gov. Abbott tells bands protesting SXSW over military sponsorship 'don't come back'

By Michael Karlis

A singer preforms at SXSW in Austin last year.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us