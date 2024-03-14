'AK Guy' mocks overweight feminists, gets help from Matt Gaetz during San Antonio rally

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.
Brandon Herrera, the gun-loving South Texas vlogger running to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, made an Alamo City campaign stop Thursday with help from Florida's Matt Gaetz, a controversial congressman popular with the far-right fringe.
During speeches at GOP-themed watering hole the Angry Elephant, the pair lashed out at familiar targets, immigrants and President Joe Biden among them. During his remarks, Herrera — known as the "AK Guy" for his unflinching support of gun rights — also targeted overweight women.
"You know, I saw a statistic that last year more fentanyl came across the Southern border by weight than would be required to kill the entire population of the planet — or [the weight of] about 26 Austin feminists," Herrera said, garnering laughs and cheers from the MAGA hat-wearing crowd of about 100.
Herrera is locked in a primary runoff to represent Texas 23rd District. His opponent, Gonzales, is a GOP moderate from San Antonio who's drawn scorn from members of his own party for supporting gay marriage and limited gun control.
Thursday's dig at women is only the latest inflammatory statement from Herrera, a YouTube personality who's make outrageous remarks part of his political brand. During his campaign, Herrera has poked fun
at veteran suicides, mocked former President Donald Trump's 17-year-old son Barron as looking like a "long ventriloquist-like dummy" and expressed doubts Trump can win in November.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a fellow Republican hardliner and former AM radio talk-show host, endorsed Gonzales on Monday
, a move that may signal his displeasure with Herrera's anti-Trump sentiments.
Even so, Gaetz's appearance with Herrera seemed to boost enthusiasm for those attending the Angry Elephant rally.
During his remarks, the pompadoured Florida congressman said his only problem with the mullet-sporting Herrera is that if he wins, it would mean Gaetz would no longer "have the best hair in Congress."
Gaetz has been a lightning rod for controversy during his time on Capitol Hill. The U.S. Justice Department spent months investigating
Gaetz on allegations he was involved in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. He was cleared of any wrongdoing in February of last year.
Gates steered clear of the topic of sex trafficking during his Angry Elephant speech even though it's been a popular talking point among far-right conservatives this election cycle.
Voters in the 23rd District — which spans from San Antonio's far West Side all the way to El Paso — will decide between Herrera and Gonzales on May 28.
