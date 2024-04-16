Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales kicks ass of 'AK Guy' in campaign fundraising

During the first quarter, Gonzales raised more than double the amount of runoff challenger Brandon Herrera.

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 4:55 pm

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas Republican Party last year for his bipartisan voting record.
Courtesy Photo / U.S. House of Representatives/
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas Republican Party last year for his bipartisan voting record.
YouTube vlogger-turned-congressional candidate Brandon Herrera's controversial remarks don't appear to have paid fundraising dividends, according to first-quarter campaign finance data reported on Tuesday by the Texas Tribune.

Herrera, known as the "AK Guy" because of his gun manufacturing business, raised $401,000 between Jan. 1 and March 31 — or less than half the $949,000 that his rival, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, raised during that same period, the Tribune reports.

Gonzales and Herrera are locked in a runoff for the Republican nomination to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District, which includes part of San Antonio along with a large swath of the U.S.-Mexico border. Gonzales failed to garner 50% of the vote during the state's GOP primaries in March, so the two will face off again May 28.

Gonzales has raised over $3.7 million this election cycle, compared to Herrera's $1.2 million, according to the Tribune.

Even so, the majority of Herrera's campaign contributions are from small donors, according to the Tribune, which suggests there may be a powerful grassroots interest in ousting Gonzales. The Texas GOP censured the congressman last year after he voted in favor of a bipartisan gun control law and for legislation aimed at protecting same-sex marriages.

However, the establishment appears to be solidly in Gonzales' corner. More than half his donations this cycle came from out-of-state corporate interests, according to the Tribune.

During the course of the campaign, Herrera has caught flak for controversial remarks include poking fun at veteran suicides and mocking the appearance of former president Donald Trump's son. Earlier this month, an old YouTube clip surfaced that shows Herrera cracking Holocaust jokes and marching to a World War II-era German song during a review of a weapon used by Nazi soldiers.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

