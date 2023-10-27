Moses Rose's, Joe Lopez: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Top stories include a tornado that touched down in the Alamo City Thursday, fraud lawsuits filed against a local financial guru and a planned 50-foot mural celebrating the Spurs.

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 11:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The conflict between the State of Texas and bar owner Vince Cantu garnered national media attention. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The conflict between the State of Texas and bar owner Vince Cantu garnered national media attention.
This week's most-read Current news story covered the end of a nearly three-year standoff between the owner of the downtown bar Moses Rose's and the State of Texas.

According to a settlement agreement reviewed by the Current, Moses Rose's owner Vince Cantu was paid $6.75 million for the property, allowing the plans for the new Alamo Visitor Center to move forward.

Also in this week's top news, former Grupo Mazz frontman Joe Lopez — a convicted sex offender — chose not to attend the Tejano Music Awards after organizers canceled plans to give him a Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was rescinded following public outcry.

Other top stories include a tornado that touched down in the Alamo City Thursday, fraud lawsuits filed against a local financial guru and a planned 50-foot mural celebrating the Spurs.

Read on for more.

10. Victor Wembanyama is about to change the NBA, and San Antonio has a front-row seat

9. San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural

8. Amazon delivery driver latest San Antonio dog attack victim

7. Tornado touches down in San Antonio during morning commute

6. San Antonio financial guru, radio host Brooklynn Willy faces fraud suits

5. Houston Astros fans blame Ted Cruz for team's loss to Texas Rangers

4. Inmate who died in Bexar County Jail on Thursday identified

3. Singer Joe Lopez scraps plans to attend Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio

2. Suspect killed by San Antonio police had hands behind his back, witness says

1. Texas paid owner of San Antonio's Moses Rose's $6.75 million for his bar

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas paid owner of San Antonio's Moses Rose's $6.75 million for his bar

By Michael Karlis

The settlement between the State of Texas and bar owner Vince Cantu draws a close to a three-year saga that garnered national media attention.

San Antonio's Ranch Motel reopens after extensive renovations

By Brandon Rodriguez

The original neon sign invites travelers to the Ranch Motel.

Tornado touches down in San Antonio during morning commute

By Michael Karlis

Tornado touches down in San Antonio during morning commute

San Antonio airport adds daily flights to Burbank, California

By Brandon Rodriguez

A Southwest Airlines 737-700 lands at an airport.

Also in News

Survey: Abbott's school vouchers not top priority for Texas voters

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about school vouchers during a rally in San Antonio in June.

Texas judge’s refusal to marry gay couples goes before state supreme court

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas sues to stop Border Patrol agents from cutting state’s razor wire at the border

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Razor wire is spooled along the banks of the Rio Grande River in areas the International Boundary and Water Commission warned are under federal jurisdiction.

Whistleblower on Texas' migrant buses describes overflowing toilets, health risks

By Michael Karlis

A photo of a migrant-carrying bus shared by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott via a social media account.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us