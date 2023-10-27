Moses Rose's, Joe Lopez: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
The conflict between the State of Texas and bar owner Vince Cantu garnered national media attention.
This week's most-read Current news story
news story covered the end of a nearly three-year standoff between the owner of the downtown bar Moses Rose's and the State of Texas.
According to a settlement agreement reviewed by the Current
, Moses Rose's owner Vince Cantu was paid $6.75 million for the property, allowing the plans for the new Alamo Visitor Center to move forward.
Also in this week's top news, former Grupo Mazz frontman Joe Lopez — a convicted sex offender — chose not to attend the Tejano Music Awards after organizers canceled plans to give him a Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was rescinded following public outcry.
Other top stories include a tornado that touched down in the Alamo City Thursday, fraud lawsuits filed against a local financial guru and a planned 50-foot mural celebrating the Spurs.
Read on for more.
10. Victor Wembanyama is about to change the NBA, and San Antonio has a front-row seat
9. San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural
8. Amazon delivery driver latest San Antonio dog attack victim
7. Tornado touches down in San Antonio during morning commute
6. San Antonio financial guru, radio host Brooklynn Willy faces fraud suits
5. Houston Astros fans blame Ted Cruz for team's loss to Texas Rangers
4. Inmate who died in Bexar County Jail on Thursday identified
3. Singer Joe Lopez scraps plans to attend Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio
2. Suspect killed by San Antonio police had hands behind his back, witness says
1. Texas paid owner of San Antonio's Moses Rose's $6.75 million for his bar
