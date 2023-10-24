Houston Astros fans blame Ted Cruz for team's loss to Texas Rangers

Moreover, some wonder whether the "Cruz Curse" has pissed off enough people that it could affect his prospects of staying in office. Texas' junior Republican senator is up for reelection in 2024, after all.
The Rangers dashed the Astros' dreams of repeat World Series appearances Monday, crushing Houston in an 11-4 blowout. However, it's not the players that fans have a bone to pick with. Instead, many are blaming Cruz in social media tirades.
As first reported by Rolling Stone, in every game that Cruz attended this off-season, the Astros lost. Those games include Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins and games 1 and 6 against the Rangers.
With some speculating that Cruz might be a curse on the Astros, fans begged the Republican senator not to attend Monday's game. However, the ever-intuitive Cruz attended the game anyway — a move some social media users speculate might have damaged his chance to hold a third term.
"Normally, an October surprise drops right before the election, not 13 months out, but if all these people vote against Ted Cruz after believing he cursed the Astros… politics may forever be altered," @EhresmanKatya chimed on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"The Astros losing and then Ted Cruz losing his senate seat because enough fans are convinced he cursed the team would be the funniest possible timeline," X user @sam_alberti commented.
Indeed, Cruz — who narrowly won reelection in 2018 against Beto O'Rourke — faces stiff competition next election season from U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, a staunch gun reform advocate whose district includes Uvalde.
Despite the accusations from fans, Cruz took to social media to maintain that he and his daughter aren't a burden to Houston sports fans. He also maintained that he showed up to games the Astros won during previous playoff runs.
"For 7 years, Catherine and I have attended nearly EVERY Astros home playoff game," Cruz quipped on X. "If they're going to blame me for our recent home losses, please also credit us for TWO World Series Championships and SEVEN consecutive ALCS's — we were there cheering the Stros on!"
Be that as it may, it's not the first time Cruz has run afoul of the Astros faithful.
Last year, a fan threw a beer at Cruz during the team's World Series victory parade. Although the man was charged with aggravated assault, the charges were later thrown out after a Houston grand jury opted not to indict him.
