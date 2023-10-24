Houston Astros fans blame Ted Cruz for team's loss to Texas Rangers

click to enlarge Twitter / Chancellor Johnson U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz waves to the not-so-adoring crowd during the Astros' World Series victory parade last year.

Normally an October surprise drops right before the election, not 13 months out, but if all of these people vote against Ted Cruz after believing he cursed the astros...politics may be forever altered https://t.co/ftbawmUEmZ — katya (@EhresmanKatya) October 24, 2023

the Astros losing and then Ted Cruz losing his senate seat because enough fans are convinced he cursed the team would be the funniest possible timeline https://t.co/lecpxXDsUC — Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) October 24, 2023

Lying hacks @RollingStone:



For 7 years, Catherine & I have attended nearly EVERY Astros home playoff game.



If they’re going to blame me for our recent home losses, pls also credit us for TWO World Series Championships & SEVEN consecutive ALCS’s—we were there cheering Stros on! https://t.co/fkk992f1am — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 23, 2023