Houston Astros fans blame Ted Cruz for team's loss to Texas Rangers

Some on social media speculate that the 'Cruz Curse' could sink the Republican's reelection bid.

By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 2:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz waves to the not-so-adoring crowd during the Astros' World Series victory parade last year. - Twitter / Chancellor Johnson
Twitter / Chancellor Johnson
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz waves to the not-so-adoring crowd during the Astros' World Series victory parade last year.
Houston sports fans are blaming U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for the Astros' loss against the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Moreover, some wonder whether the "Cruz Curse" has pissed off enough people that it could affect his prospects of staying in office. Texas' junior Republican senator is up for reelection in 2024, after all.

The Rangers dashed the Astros' dreams of repeat World Series appearances Monday, crushing Houston in an 11-4 blowout. However, it's not the players that fans have a bone to pick with. Instead, many are blaming Cruz in social media tirades.

As first reported by Rolling Stone, in every game that Cruz attended this off-season, the Astros lost. Those games include Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins and games 1 and 6 against the Rangers.

With some speculating that Cruz might be a curse on the Astros, fans begged the Republican senator not to attend Monday's game. However, the ever-intuitive Cruz attended the game anyway — a move some social media users speculate might have damaged his chance to hold a third term.

"Normally, an October surprise drops right before the election, not 13 months out, but if all these people vote against Ted Cruz after believing he cursed the Astros… politics may forever be altered," @EhresmanKatya chimed on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"The Astros losing and then Ted Cruz losing his senate seat because enough fans are convinced he cursed the team would be the funniest possible timeline," X user @sam_alberti commented.
Indeed, Cruz — who narrowly won reelection in 2018 against Beto O'Rourke — faces stiff competition next election season from U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, a staunch gun reform advocate whose district includes Uvalde.

Despite the accusations from fans, Cruz took to social media to maintain that he and his daughter aren't a burden to Houston sports fans. He also maintained that he showed up to games the Astros won during previous playoff runs.

"For 7 years, Catherine and I have attended nearly EVERY Astros home playoff game," Cruz quipped on X. "If they're going to blame me for our recent home losses, please also credit us for TWO World Series Championships and SEVEN consecutive ALCS's — we were there cheering the Stros on!"
Be that as it may, it's not the first time Cruz has run afoul of the Astros faithful.

Last year, a fan threw a beer at Cruz during the team's World Series victory parade. Although the man was charged with aggravated assault, the charges were later thrown out after a Houston grand jury opted not to indict him.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair marks the holiday with two days of free festivities

By Amber Esparza

Each day of the festival will include a procession.

San Antonio fans blast Keldon, Sochan for not passing to Wemby

By Michael Karlis

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson opted to drive into a crowded lane instead of passing to Wembanyama, who was wide open in the corner, infuriating fans.

Where to eat, drink and party in San Antonio this Halloween

By Nina Rangel

San Antonians looking for a scary good time this Halloween can start right here.

Day of the Dead San Antonio brings river parade, music and more to River Walk and La Villita

By Macks Cook

Friday's river parade will feature 25 artisan-crafted floats.

Also in Arts

Where to eat, drink and party in San Antonio this Halloween

By Nina Rangel

San Antonians looking for a scary good time this Halloween can start right here.

Comedian Samantha Bee brings Your Favorite Woman: The Joys of Sex Education tour to San Antonio

By Amber Esparza

Comedian Samantha Bee brings Your Favorite Woman: The Joys of Sex Education tour to San Antonio

EVO Entertainment will open new South San Antonio theater next summer

By Brandon Rodriguez

EVO Entertainment’s Schertz location offers myriad amenities in addition to its slate of blockbuster films.

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us