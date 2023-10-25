Texas paid owner of San Antonio's Moses Rose's $6.75 million for his bar

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
The settlement between the State of Texas and bar owner Vince Cantu draws a close to a three-year saga that garnered national media attention.
The State of Texas paid the owner of downtown bar Moses Rose's $6.75 million for his property, which stood in the way of the $400 million Alamo Visitor Center, according to a settlement agreement obtained by the Current
The sum is a far cry from the $17 million purchase price owner Vince Cantu proposed to the Texas General Land Office
(GLO) in 2020. However, it's more than the city’s “best and final offer” of $5.26 million offered to Cantu in April 2023.
Cantu vacated the property, 516 E. Houston St., in exchange for $1.5 million up front, according to state records. The remaining $5.25 million was placed in escrow and scheduled for release if there are no outstanding liens against Cantu’s property.
The agreement also states that any artifacts or fossils discovered underneath the property, should they be displayed, must include a label stating, “This item was discovered on property formerly owned by Cantu-Harwood Inc.”
The release of details of the settlement between the GLO, the Alamo Trust, the City of San Antonio and Cantu draws a close to a three-year-long standoff that garnered national media attention
and sparked “pro-property rights” protests
in San Antonio and at City Hall
“This agreement paves the way for the future of the historic Alamo,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg is quoted as saying in the settlement. “Every year, hundreds of thousands of people visit the Alamo to learn more about the deep-rooted history and culture of San Antonio. In just a few years, our visitors will enjoy a state-of-the-art Alamo Visitor Center and Museum. We invite the world to learn why San Antonio’s World Heritage Designation includes the historic Alamo.”
Although Cantu got nearly $1.5 million more than the city’s final offer, it remains unclear how much he owes his attorney, L. Dan Eldredge Jr., in fees and court costs.
"We are happy with the deal," Cantu told the Current
on Monday. "The way it was made was unfortunate. We could have made this same deal over a steak dinner at Bohanan's, and spared any embarrassment to the 'Spirit of the Alamo', and what that means to true Texans everywhere. I am happy that it is over, and I pray for the successful completion of the Alamo Museum."
In the settlement, Cantu and his family thanked “true Texans” and “Libertarians” for their support. They also acknowledged those who “peacefully stood up for private property rights on the historic Alamo battlefield.”
The Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is slated to open in 2027.
