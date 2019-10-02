Bexar County Names a Replacement for Embattled Constable Michele Barrientes Vela

click to enlarge
-
Twitter / @ksatnews
-
Michele Barrientes Vela meets the press.
Bexar County Commissioners Court has named a 25-year veteran of the sheriff's office as interim Precinct 2 constable, setting up the replacement of controversial predecessor Michele Barrientes Vela, KSAT reports
.
The commissioners selected Bexar County Deputy Leticia Vasquez from 29 applicants.
The vacancy was created when Barrientes Vela triggered Texas' resign-to-run law
by telling local media she's running for sheriff. The law requires elected officials to give up their position if they declare a run for another office.
Barrientes Vela's statement about seeking higher office came as the FBI and Texas Rangers carried out a 10-hour raid
of her Northwest San Antonio offices. The embattled constable also faces allegations
that she used taxpayer money to pay for out-of-town training seminars she never showed up for.
Barrientes Vela is expected to remain on the job at least until an October 11, at which time a court is set to hear whether she's able to retain her position. Barrientes Vela's attorney argues that her comment to the media was not a formal announcement of her candidacy.
