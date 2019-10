Bexar County Names a Replacement for Embattled Constable Michele Barrientes Vela

click to enlarge Twitter / @ksatnews

Michele Barrientes Vela meets the press.

Bexar County Commissioners Court has named a 25-year veteran of the sheriff's office as interim Precinct 2 constable, setting up the replacement of controversial predecessor Michele Barrientes Vela, KSAT reports The commissioners selected Bexar County Deputy Leticia Vasquez from 29 applicants.The vacancy was created when Barrientes Vela triggered Texas' resign-to-run law by telling local media she's running for sheriff. The law requires elected officials to give up their position if they declare a run for another office.Barrientes Vela's statement about seeking higher office came as the FBI and Texas Rangers carried out a 10-hour raid of her Northwest San Antonio offices. The embattled constable also faces allegations that she used taxpayer money to pay for out-of-town training seminars she never showed up for.Barrientes Vela is expected to remain on the job at least until an October 11, at which time a court is set to hear whether she's able to retain her position. Barrientes Vela's attorney argues that her comment to the media was not a formal announcement of her candidacy.