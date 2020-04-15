Sen. Cornyn Steps in It Again, Tweeting that Data Modeling Isn't Part of the Scientific Process

Scientists "responded with a mix of bafflement and exasperation" to Cornyn's assertion, as tech and research news site Ars Technica put it. Indeed, the replies to Cornyn's tweet seemed to veer from "You're wrong and here's why" to "seriously WTF?" to "Why haven't we voted this troglodyte out of office yet?"
After #COVIDー19 crisis passes, could we have a good faith discussion about the uses and abuses of "modeling" to predict the future? Everything from public health, to economic to climate predictions. It isn't the scientific method, folks. https://t.co/OYBm3CIUxX— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 10, 2020
Sure right after we talk about how the anti-science positions of the GOP killed tens of thousands of Americans.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) April 10, 2020
On 11/04/20 let’s have a discussion about what you’d like to do for a new career because your war on science and scientific methods is how we got here. #VoteThemOut— Dark Money🌑💰🕵🏻♂️ (@DarkMoneyDt) April 10, 2020
Register to vote Texas https://t.co/GueEJCHUva
Here's the thing: data modeling gets predictions wrong, and some models just plain suck. But scientists use models all the time, building and reworking them as better data becomes available. As Ars Technica points out, "there is no science without models."
Science, you say? You cannot define the word, Senator. You're scientifically illiterate. You're in office defending the 1% & big business. You're a fraud. You're not serving the people. I'd put any average H.S. Freshman up against you in a science Q & A — Any. Day. Of. The. Year.— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) April 11, 2020
