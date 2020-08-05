Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Fort Hood Officials Release Name of a Fourth Soldier Found Dead
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 1:21 PM
Courtesy Photo / Fort Hood
Specialist Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas
The U.S. Army has released the identity
of a soldier whose body was found Sunday in nearby Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Specialist Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, is the fourth Fort Hood soldier to be found dead in recent months.
Hernandezvargas reportedly went underwater while being pulled on an inner tube behind a motorboat, according to Fort Hood officials. The base confirmed Hernandezvargas' identity via a press release.
Hernandezvargas joined the Army in 2017 and served abroad in Korea and Romania.
There is no immediate indication that Hernandezvargas’ death is related to the recent deaths of Private Mejhor Morta
, Specialist Vanessa Guillen
and Private Gregory Morales.
All three have recently been found dead near the Army installation.
Fort Hood officials say they are cooperating with local authorities on their investigation.
Tags: USA, Fort Hood, Fort Sam Houston, Specialist Vanessa Guillen, Private Gregory Morales, Private Mejhor Morta, investigation, US Army, disappearance, veterans, active duty, guard, reservists, civilians, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, boating accident, Image
