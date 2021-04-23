Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, April 23, 2021

Puro Vans, Purloined Pup: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge Roger Zamarripa Jr. created a puro set of Vans shoes for the company's Custom Culture contest. - FACEBOOK / ROGER ZAMARRIPA JR.
  • Facebook / Roger Zamarripa Jr.
  • Roger Zamarripa Jr. created a puro set of Vans shoes for the company's Custom Culture contest.
With early voting for San Antonio's May 1 election now underway, locals are keying in on stories related to issues on the ballot — particularly since a few high-profile political endorsements came out this week.

San Antonians were also concerned about Texas Country artist Shane Smith's lap dog Gretchen, who was in Smith's truck when it was stolen from Pearl Brewery earlier this week. Fortunately, Gretchen was later found and reunited with the musician.



In arts news, a window was smashed by a vandal at Artpace, downtown neighborhoods have gone all out with Fiesta decor for a House Float Parade, and an Edison High School student has wowed us with a SA-themed set of Vans slip-ons.

10. Vandal smashes Artpace window, affecting exhibition by San Antonio artist José Villalobos

9. Downtown walking tour The Mural Connection highlights San Antonio's street art scene

8. Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game

7.  San Antonio police accountability measure Prop B grabs high-profile endorsement of Beto O'Rourke

6. Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade

5. Texas Republican lawmakers brought in as spokesmen for new handgun-slash-male sex toy

4. Texas Country artist Shane Smith's truck was stolen in San Antonio — with his dog inside

3. Early voting for San Antonio's May 1 city election is now underway

2. Bernie Sanders endorses a pair of progressive candidates in San Antonio's May 1 election

1. Edison High School student enters Vans Custom Culture contest with puro San Antonio-themed design

