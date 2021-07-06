Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

San Antonio officer involved in reported 2018 road rage shootout arrested for DWI, failure to stop

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge Officer Dezi Rios, 38, faces charges of DWI and failure to stop and provide information. He could face additional assault charges, according to SAPD officials. - SAPD
  • SAPD
  • Officer Dezi Rios, 38, faces charges of DWI and failure to stop and provide information. He could face additional assault charges, according to SAPD officials.
A San Antonio police officer reportedly involved in a headline-grabbing road rage incident from 2018 was arrested Monday on charges stemming from an alleged drunk driving collision. 

Officer Dezi Rios, 38, faces misdemeanor charges of DWI and failure to stop and provide information, the San Antonio Police Department said in an emailed statement. He was taken into custody around 10 p.m.



Rios was involved in a wreck Monday and tried to flee, according to SAPD. The 61-year-old man whose car he allegedly struck followed and confronted the off-duty officer.

During the incident, Rios assaulted the other driver, and the 14-year department veteran could face additional charges, according to department officials. The officer has since been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Prior to the arrest, Rios was also involved in two road rage incidents, including one that led to a gun battle that left the other driver paralyzed from the waist down, KSAT reports.

Rios was shot six times during a May 2018 shootout near All-Stars Gentlemen’s Club. The gunplay followed a moving altercation on Interstate 10, the station reports, and the other driver, DeMontae Walker, was hit eight times and paralyzed.

Rios recovered and returned to full duty, although SAPD slapped him with a 15-day suspension and stripped him of his position as a training instructor, KSAT reports.

However, Rios avoided criminal charges in the gun battle, according to the station. The officer refused to sign a release form that would have allowed department investigators to seek medical records verifying his level of intoxication during the incident, KSAT reports, citing city records.

In August 2017, Rios was identified in a separate, near-downtown road rage incident in which the other driver was accused of pulling a gun on the officer, KSAT reports. The driver, who received one year of probation after pleading no contest to deadly conduct, told the station Rios repeatedly swerved his vehicle and nearly struck his front bumper.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

