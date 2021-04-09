Ted Cruz, MargaritaPalooza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Just weeks after announcing the debut of the Dill Pickle-flavored frozen marg, Tex-Mex giant Taco Cabana has announced the return of MargaritaPalooza.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is generally regarded as someone you don't want to look at or think about while you're trying to eat. Nonetheless, he ended up being at the center of one of this week's most read Current
food stories.
Go figure.
Turns out ol' Ted's unhappy that Coca-Cola dared to speak out against Georgia's controversial voter-suppression bill, so he wants people to boycott its sugary drinks, which he dubbed "Woke Coke." Har har. Get it?
Isn't this the same guy who's constantly whining about cancel culture?
On a more appetizing subject, readers also clicked copiously on stories about the owners of Southtown mainstay The Friendly Spot reopening the former B&D Ice House and J'Dubs Burgers grilling up tasty grub downtown.
