Friday, April 16, 2021
La Gloria, Hill Country Craft Beer Festival: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / lagloriapearl
-
San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez is in talks with Pearl officials about the future of flagship La Gloria site.
Based on the Current
's most-read food stories of the week, it's clear San Antonians were hungry for insight on chef Johnny Hernandez's next culinary move.
A story on Hernandez's talks with the Pearl about the future of his original La Gloria location was among our top-trafficked story this week. Plenty of folks also got their fill of info on new late-night Chinese restaurant Buddhafull Belly and this weekend's Hill Country Craft Beer Festival.
Also racking up clicks was a story on SA's Curry Boys BBQ and San Antonio Colonial Tortilla Factory, both of which earned recent praise from Texas Monthly
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, food news, San Antonio food news, top headlines, food news roundup, La Gloria, Pearl, Chef Johnny Hernandez, Pearl Brewery, Pearl Complex, Hill Country Craft Beer Festival, beer, event, hill country, Gruene, Selena, Selena tribute nights, Buddhafull Belly, late night food, delivery until 2 a.m., late night delivery, Chinese food, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio Colonial Tortilla Factory, Texas Monthly, Image