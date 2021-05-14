San Antonio chef and butcher Joe Saenz to resume in-person butchering workshops next week

click image
San Antonio chef and butcher Joe Saenz to resume in-person whole hog butchering classes next week.
San Antonio-born chef Joe Saenz is ready to get back to the business of butchering.
The chef, founder and head butcher of Swine House, a purveyor of sustainably raised meat, will next week resume in-person butchering workshops after a year-long hiatus
. The May 18 event will consist of a first-hand look at the process of breaking down an entire animal, led by a pro.
A native San Antonian, Saenz spent nine years in New York City’s bustling restaurant and food-retail industry before returning to his hometown to introduce the ideas of righteous farming
and craft butchery to mainstream eating in South Texas.
Tickets for the event — which will also feature local craft beer, fine cheeses, charcuterie and accoutrements along with the demonstration — are available on Eventbrite for $75
.
The event will take place at the Espee Pavillion at St. Paul Square, at 1174 E. Commerce St., from 7-8:30 p.m. VIP tickets, which run $125, include early access to the venue, a happy hour cocktail with Saenz and a selection of pork cuts, bacon and sausage to take home after the class.
