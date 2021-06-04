Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 4, 2021

La Maceta Tapatio, Bubby's Jewish Soul Food: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge La Maceta Tapatio has officially taken over the kitchen at Northside music venue Picks Bar. - FACEBOOK / LA MACETA TAPATIOS
  • Facebook / La Maceta Tapatios
  • La Maceta Tapatio has officially taken over the kitchen at Northside music venue Picks Bar.
Bar food is a big deal to Current readers, apparently.

As we rounded up this week's most-read food stories, we noticed that a whole bunch of you dug into a piece on music venue Picks Bar bringing in the operators of taco truck La Maceta Tapatio to helm its kitchen. The change comes after the bar parted ways with its previous food vendor, the iconic diner Earl Abel's.



Looks like plenty of you are also craving lox, babkas and matzo ball soup, which qualify as deli delights rather than pub grub. Lots of eyeballs landed on a story about Bubby's Jewish Soul Food, a new North Central spot that will open in early September, just in time for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Curious what other delicacies you might have missed? Read on:
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
South Texas native Victoria Moroles hopes her comedy Plan B can improve birth-control access
San Antonio C&W icon George Chambers backed touring stars and lost band members to them too
Portrait Power: Blue Star Contemporary revisits an age-old tradition with ‘The Sitter’
Exploring San Antonio’s country music history, from Red River Dave to the Lonesome Rose
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio taco truck La Maceta Tapatio officially takes over kitchen at Northside music venue Picks Bar Read More

  2. Houston food truck bringing macaroni and cheese-stuffed turkey legs to San Antonio on June 11 Read More

  3. San Antonio sweet shops kick off Pride Month with treats benefitting LGBTQ+ teen shelter Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse to hold eating contest and charity event Sunday Read More

  5. Hill Country vineyard William Chris debuts collaborative wine benefitting Texas food banks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation