La Maceta Tapatio, Bubby's Jewish Soul Food: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
La Maceta Tapatio has officially taken over the kitchen at Northside music venue Picks Bar.
Bar food is a big deal to Current
readers, apparently.
As we rounded up this week's most-read food stories, we noticed that a whole bunch of you dug into a piece on music venue Picks Bar bringing in the operators of taco truck La Maceta Tapatio to helm its kitchen. The change comes after the bar parted ways with its previous food vendor, the iconic diner Earl Abel's.
Looks like plenty of you are also craving lox, babkas and matzo ball soup, which qualify as deli delights rather than pub grub. Lots of eyeballs landed on a story about Bubby's Jewish Soul Food, a new North Central spot that will open in early September, just in time for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
Curious what other delicacies you might have missed? Read on:
