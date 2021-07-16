San Antonio chefs win over Austin's at Food and Wine Alliance’s first Taco Rumble
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 10:39 AM
La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 won the Taco Rumble.
The San Antonio Food and Wine Alliance's inaugural Taco Rumble
has settled — at least for now — a long-simmering dispute over whether San Antonio or Austin makes the best tacos.
San Antonio team La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 wooed a panel of judges and took home the belt at Thursday night's competition. The fundraising event, which took place at east-of-downtown event venue The Espee, is expected to be an annual affair.
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana's VIP fare included scorpions and fried crickets.
La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 — a food truck that operates near downtown bar Tony’s Siesta — landed the win with its Birria 2.0 Taco. In addition to the advertised birria, the taco included Maguey worm salsa verde, burnt corn husk salt, pickled onion and micro-cilantro.
Fifteen teams from San Antonio and Austin
duked it out for taco supremacy at the gathering, which raised money for the Alliance, a nonprofit supporting the South Texas food and beverage community. Proceeds will fund a grant program for chefs, farmers and artisan producers.
Other notable tacos at the event included Chef Jesse Kuykendall’s Taco Arabe with shawarma-style pork, crema Mexicana, cucumbers, cilantro and chile arbol salsa, and Lala’s Gordita’s puffy tacos Norteño with shredded chicken, adobo sauce Curtido, crema and salsa verde.
