Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 16, 2021

San Antonio chefs win over Austin's at Food and Wine Alliance’s first Taco Rumble

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 10:39 AM

click image La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 won the Taco Rumble. - INSTAGRAM / BENYANTOVISUALS
  • Instagram / benyantovisuals
  • La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 won the Taco Rumble.
The San Antonio Food and Wine Alliance's inaugural Taco Rumble has settled — at least for now — a long-simmering dispute over whether San Antonio or Austin makes the best tacos.

San Antonio team La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 wooed a panel of judges and took home the belt at Thursday night's competition. The fundraising event, which took place at east-of-downtown event venue The Espee, is expected to be an annual affair.



click to enlarge Cuishe Cocina Mexicana's VIP fare included scorpions and fried crickets. - NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
  • Cuishe Cocina Mexicana's VIP fare included scorpions and fried crickets.
La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 — a food truck that operates near downtown bar Tony’s Siesta — landed the win with its Birria 2.0 Taco. In addition to the advertised birria, the taco included Maguey worm salsa verde, burnt corn husk salt, pickled onion and micro-cilantro.

Fifteen teams from San Antonio and Austin duked it out for taco supremacy at the gathering, which raised money for the Alliance, a nonprofit supporting the South Texas food and beverage community. Proceeds will fund a grant program for chefs, farmers and artisan producers.

Other notable tacos at the event included Chef Jesse Kuykendall’s Taco Arabe with shawarma-style pork, crema Mexicana, cucumbers, cilantro and chile arbol salsa, and Lala’s Gordita’s puffy tacos Norteño with shredded chicken, adobo sauce Curtido, crema and salsa verde.

Check out the Current's slideshow of the event for more photos of the food, chefs and hungry attendees.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
When it comes to utility failures during the February freeze, it’s time to stop playing ‘San Antonio nice’
Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. SoHo Wine & Martini Bar departing downtown San Antonio for the suburbs, Castle Hills officials say Read More

  2. Anticipated Chinese restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar will open Thursday in San Antonio Read More

  3. Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava will open four San Antonio locations Read More

  4. San Antonio area's Mi Tierra, Los Barrios and Burnt Bean get love on food-focused podcasts Read More

  5. Renowned San Antonio chef James Canter doing Tampa-style Cubano sandwich pop up Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation