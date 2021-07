San Antonio chefs win over Austin's at Food and Wine Alliance’s first Taco Rumble

click image Instagram / benyantovisuals

La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 won the Taco Rumble.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel

Cuishe Cocina Mexicana's VIP fare included scorpions and fried crickets.

The San Antonio Food and Wine Alliance's inaugural Taco Rumble has settled — at least for now — a long-simmering dispute over whether San Antonio or Austin makes the best tacos.San Antonio team La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 wooed a panel of judges and took home the belt at Thursday night's competition. The fundraising event, which took place at east-of-downtown event venue The Espee, is expected to be an annual affair.La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 — a food truck that operates near downtown bar Tony’s Siesta — landed the win with its Birria 2.0 Taco. In addition to the advertised birria, the taco included Maguey worm salsa verde, burnt corn husk salt, pickled onion and micro-cilantro.Fifteen teams from San Antonio and Austin duked it out for taco supremacy at the gathering, which raised money for the Alliance, a nonprofit supporting the South Texas food and beverage community. Proceeds will fund a grant program for chefs, farmers and artisan producers.Other notable tacos at the event included Chef Jesse Kuykendall’s Taco Arabe with shawarma-style pork, crema Mexicana, cucumbers, cilantro and chile arbol salsa, and Lala’s Gordita’s puffy tacos Norteño with shredded chicken, adobo sauce Curtido, crema and salsa verde.Check out the's slideshow of the event for more photos of the food, chefs and hungry attendees.