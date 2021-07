San Antonio birria and ceviche joint El Remedio will be featured on Food Network show in August

click image Instagram / elremedio_sa

El Remedio will be featured on a Food Network show in August.

Looks like the Food Network isn’t done with the Alamo City just yet. Uber-popular birria taco-and-mariscos food truck El Remedio will be the latest SA eatery to be filmed by the network, MySA reports El Remedio owner Joshua Palacios told the news site that the food-focused cable channel will shoot at his food truck's 2924 Culebra Road location on Thursday, August 12. Robert Irvine, host of the network'sandserieswill be on hand for the taping, he also said.So far, we know the truck will be featured in a project dubbed "Cheat Day,” although it's unclear if that is the title of a new series or an episode of an existing show.The taping will occur a month after Palacios unveiled a third truck at new downtown-area outdoor bar El Camino.El Remedio's feature on the network follows other local food personalities’ appearances such as The Good Kind's chef Tim McDiarmid , Botika's chef Geronimo Lopez and Ocho's chef Jesse Kuykendall