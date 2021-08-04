Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Reese Bros Barbecue snags a brick and mortar location east of downtown San Antonio
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 12:40 PM
Instagram / reesebrosbbq
Nick and Elliott Reese are set to open a brick and mortar location of Reese Bros Barbecue.
After years of serving up barbecue in the West Texas town of Marathon, San Antonio natives Nick and Elliott Reese are ready to set down roots again in their hometown.
The brothers revealed this week on social media that, after doing food trailer pop-ups in San Antonio
and Austin, they're ready to open brick and mortar location of Reese Bros Barbecue in the Alamo City.
The pair shared the location of their new eatery via an instagram post. Located at 906 Hoefgen Ave. near the Alamodome, the 900-square-foot space previously housed Con Yantas BBQ and Grill.
The new spot will serve up the Reese brothers’ sausage, turkey, ribs and 14-hour smoked brisket as well as sides and handmade flour tortillas. It's expected to open in the fall.
