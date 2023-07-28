210 Ceviche, Chismosas: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Read on for more.
- San Antonio seafood restaurant 210 Ceviche has closed
- Cheekily named San Antonio bar and eatery Chismosas closing this weekend
- Food truck haven Broadway News property in foreclosure, will go up for auction Aug. 1
- Pabst Brewing Co. moving headquarters to building on San Antonio's Broadway corridor
- Fancy fine-dining chain Brenner's Steakhouse opens new location on San Antonio River Walk
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed