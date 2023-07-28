LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

210 Ceviche, Chismosas: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Pabst Brewing Co.'s upcoming move from downtown to the Pearl area also made top food news.

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 12:13 pm

Seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently closed.
Facebook / 210 Ceviche
Seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently closed.
This week's top  food news centered on the closure of two locally owned businesses: 210 Ceviche and Chismosas. Folks were also curious about the impending foreclosure and sale of popular food truck haven Broadway News, as well as Pabst Brewing Co.'s upcoming move from downtown to the Pearl area. Finally, our top food news was rounded out by the opening of Houston-based Brenner's Steakhouse on the River Walk.

Read on for more.
