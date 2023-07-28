210 Ceviche, Chismosas: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / 210 Ceviche Seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently closed.

This week's top food news centered on the closure of two locally owned businesses: 210 Ceviche and Chismosas. Folks were also curious about the impending foreclosure and sale of popular food truck haven Broadway News, as well as Pabst Brewing Co.'s upcoming move from downtown to the Pearl area. Finally, our top food news was rounded out by the opening of Houston-based Brenner's Steakhouse on the River Walk.Read on for more.