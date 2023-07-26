Cheekily named San Antonio bar and eatery Chismosas closing this weekend

Instagram / chismosas_cantina Chismosas Cantina y Comida Texicana will close this weekend.

Chismosas Cantina y Comida Texicana has been a haven for margarita-loving San Antonians since it opened in 2021. However, that era is coming to an end.Owner Danielle Braman alerted customers to the impending closure in Tuesday social media posts. She offered no explanation for the shutdown and was unavailable for immediate comment as of this article's Wednesday afternoon deadline.“If you had an event booked at Chismosa’s Cantina in August we can no longer accommodate you,” one post read. “Our last events will be this weekend.”Another post noted that Braman is selling the business' appliances.Upon its opening, Chismosas gained attention for its cheeky moniker and colorful, campy decor, which included lip-shaped sofas and wall hangings.Social media reviews of the food praised Braman’s enchiladas many times over. The spot was also known for hearty eats such as its Carne con Mac, which combined macaroni and cheese with carne guisada. Street tacos heaped with fresh avocado, cilantro and cotija cheese were also on the menu.Chismosas is located at 14355 Blanco Road. Its website lists its hours as 9 a.m-3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.