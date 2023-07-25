Pabst Brewing Co. moving headquarters to building on San Antonio's Broadway corridor

Instagram / thesoto.sanantonio
The Soto is a new timber-frame office building at 711 Broadway.
Pabst Brewing Co. this fall will moved its corporate headquarters from downtown San Antonio's Rand Building to a new center-city space along the Broadway corridor, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The iconic beer brand plans to relocate its roughly 120 employees to The Soto, a new, timber-frame office structure at 711 Broadway, the publication reports. The Soto spans more than 141,400 square feet.
“Pabst has had an office in San Antonio for decades, and we're truly excited about our future home at The Soto in the heart of downtown,” Pabst CEO Paul Chibe said.
The 176-year-old company originally moved its headquarters from Milwaukee to San Antonio in 1996 after shutting down its historic Pabst Brewery. After a 10-year stretch in the Alamo City, much of it operating from the now-redeveloped Pearl Brewery, the company relocated to a Chicago suburb in 2006.
Pabst returned to San Antonio in 2020
. Since then, it's emerged as a supporter of the local arts, even opening a Southtown gallery space
in 2021.
The Rand Building is located at 110 E. Houston St.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed