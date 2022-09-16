Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / hometownburgersa Hometown Burger has abruptly closed all of its locations.

readers flocked to a story about local chain Hometown Burger abruptly closing all of its locations, making it our most-read food article of the week.The closure was announced in a post on social media Sunday."It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown Burger locations," the post stated. "We thank you for your business over the years. We'll see you on the flip side.”readers also checked out news about San Antonio-area chef Adrian Davila's forthcoming appearance on the Hulu seriesand a look at our review of downtown restaurant Double Standard's new $1 martini Friday lunch special.Read on for more.