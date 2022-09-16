Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Also among this week's top food news is a first look at Double Standard's new $1 martini lunch.

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 3:15 pm

click to enlarge Hometown Burger has abruptly closed all of its locations. - Instagram / hometownburgersa
Instagram / hometownburgersa
Hometown Burger has abruptly closed all of its locations.

Current readers flocked to a story about local chain Hometown Burger abruptly closing all of its locations, making it our most-read food article of the week.

The closure was announced in a post on social media Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown Burger locations," the post stated. "We thank you for your business over the years. We'll see you on the flip side.”

Current readers also checked out news about San Antonio-area chef Adrian Davila's forthcoming appearance on the Hulu series Best in Dough and a look at our review of downtown restaurant Double Standard's new $1 martini Friday lunch special.

Read on for more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Cottage 3810 Broadway, (210) 463-9111, thecottageirishpub.com Transplants Phil and Gina Bentley will bring Ireland to the Alamo City this fall via The Cottage, a cozy Irish pub near the Witte Museum. Photo courtesy of The Cottage

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Cottage 3810 Broadway, (210) 463-9111, thecottageirishpub.com Transplants Phil and Gina Bentley will bring Ireland to the Alamo City this fall via The Cottage, a cozy Irish pub near the Witte Museum. Photo courtesy of The Cottage

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Cottage 3810 Broadway, (210) 463-9111, thecottageirishpub.com Transplants Phil and Gina Bentley will bring Ireland to the Alamo City this fall via The Cottage, a cozy Irish pub near the Witte Museum. Photo courtesy of The Cottage

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Trending

San Antonio-based Hometown Burger abruptly closes all of its locations

By Nina Rangel

Hometown Burger has abruptly closed all of its locations.

Hemis-Fare: Food playing a key role in revitalizing downtown San Antonio's decades-old Hemisfair

By Ron Bechtol

Hemis-Fare: Food playing a key role in revitalizing downtown San Antonio's decades-old Hemisfair

First Look: San Antonio eatery Double Standard's $1 martini lunch unleashes diners' inner Don Draper

By Nina Rangel

First Look: San Antonio eatery Double Standard's $1 martini lunch unleashes diners' inner Don Draper

Boerne BierFest returning next weekend with Texas craft brews, live music and more

By Nina Rangel

Live music, craft brews and keg tossing are all part of Boerne BierFest.

Also in Food & Drink

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

By Nina Rangel

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us