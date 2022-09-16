Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Current readers flocked to a story about local chain Hometown Burger abruptly closing all of its locations, making it our most-read food article of the week.
The closure was announced in a post on social media Sunday.
"It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown Burger locations," the post stated. "We thank you for your business over the years. We'll see you on the flip side.”
Current readers also checked out news about San Antonio-area chef Adrian Davila's forthcoming appearance on the Hulu series Best in Dough and a look at our review of downtown restaurant Double Standard's new $1 martini Friday lunch special.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio-based Hometown Burger abruptly closes all of its locations
- Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
- First Look: San Antonio eatery Double Standard's $1 martini lunch unleashes diners' inner Don Draper
- Upcoming San Antonio Mediterranean grill Ladino sets Sept. 19 grand opening date
- Boerne BierFest returning next weekend with Texas craft brews, live music and more