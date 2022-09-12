San Antonio-based Hometown Burger abruptly closes all of its locations

Instagram / hometownburgersa Hometown Burger has abruptly closed all of its locations.

Alamo City-based restaurant chain Hometown Burger has abruptly closed all of its stores, according to a late Sunday social media post."It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown Burger locations," the post reads. "We thank you for your business over the years. We'll see you on the flip side.”While the company's website lists eight locations, all in San Antonio, Google lists a ninth. The diner-style restaurants are located on city’s West, South and North sides.The social media post didn't provide a reason for the closure. Officials with the chain were unavailable for comment at press time.