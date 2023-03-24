Japanese BBQ & Shabu, Little Taco Factory: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Let's get the bad news out of the way first, shall we? Fans of longtime SA spot Beto's Alt-Mex were devastated to learn of the eatery's closure, though the owners hold out hope that the spot will reopen in a new location in the near future.
As for the positive, SA-based Wild Goji and neighborhood spots Charlie Brown's and Pacific Moon have all expanded with new concepts, and Ming's noodle restaurant will open a second spot, this one on the city's Northwest side. The Little Taco Factory also made national news this week for its fresh tacos, called the best in the state by a food-focused website.
Read on for more.
- Owners of San Antonio's Wild Goji Sushi open all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant in Stone Oak
- San Antonio's Little Taco Factory has the best tacos in Texas, new report says
- San Antonio bar Home Room opening this week at site of former schoolhouse
- Longtime San Antonio Mexican food spot Beto's Alt-Mex has closed
- Owner of Ming’s noodle restaurant to open second location in far Northwest San Antonio
