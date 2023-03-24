Japanese BBQ & Shabu, Little Taco Factory: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Photo by Sanford Nowlin Little Taco Factory is located at 1510 McCullough Ave.

This week's most-readfood news covers several cuisines, from Japanese to "Alt-Mex," though not all of the news was good.Let's get the bad news out of the way first, shall we? Fans of longtime SA spot Beto's Alt-Mex were devastated to learn of the eatery's closure, though the owners hold out hope that the spot will reopen in a new location in the near future.As for the positive, SA-based Wild Goji and neighborhood spots Charlie Brown's and Pacific Moon have all expanded with new concepts, and Ming's noodle restaurant will open a second spot, this one on the city's Northwest side. The Little Taco Factory also made national news this week for its fresh tacos, called the best in the state by a food-focused website.Read on for more.