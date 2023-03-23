San Antonio's Little Taco Factory has the best tacos in Texas, new report says

Based on combined reviews, recommendations and awards, the spot's chorizo-and-egg taco ranked as the state's best.

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 1:11 pm

click to enlarge Little Taco Factory is located at 1510 McCullough Ave. - Photo by Sanford Nowlin
Photo by Sanford Nowlin
Little Taco Factory is located at 1510 McCullough Ave.
In a new roundup of the best tacos in every U.S. state, foodie website mashed.com has declared San Antonio’s Little Taco Factory tops in Texas.

The site combined reviews, recommendations and awards to compile its list, which declared Little Taco Factory’s chorizo-and-egg breakfast taco the Lone Star State's best.

 “At The Little Taco Factory in San Antonio, you will find highly reviewed breakfast tacos that come in a variety of combinations. While it's difficult to go wrong, the most flavorful of the bunch is their Chorizo and Egg Breakfast Taco,” the site said of the long-running taqueria just north of downtown. “The savory sausage and the egg combine to create an absolute fiesta in your mouth.”

The restaurant, 1510 McCullough Ave., is open 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

