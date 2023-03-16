San Antonio bar Home Room opening this week at site of former schoolhouse

The near East Side patio bar is a partnership between the owners of Pacific Moon and Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar with an Austin backer.

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge New patio bar Home Room features picnic tables and games such as this giant Connect 4. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
New patio bar Home Room features picnic tables and games such as this giant Connect 4.
Class will be in session Thursday night at Home Room, downtown’s newest patio bar.

Well, there won't be classes literally, but the bar is opening in a former schoolhouse, and as the name suggests, the establishment is keeping the theme.

The venture is the latest from Marika Olmstead-Wright and Marc "Frenchy" Groleau — the minds behind San Antonio institutions Pacific Moon and Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar, respectively — news site MySA reports. The pair joined forces with Austin nightclub owner Jason Hart on the new project.
Located at 517 Live Oak Street, near Pulp Coffee Roasters and Smoke BBQ + Skybar, the near East Side complex formerly held a child-care center operated by nuns. The location was a draw to the owners, who saw an opportunity to be a part of the area’s growth, Hart told MySA.

Hart said the team decided to name the bar Home Room and implement school-inspired designs — such as a school-bus-turned-bar — to pay homage to its former life.

click to enlarge An outdoor bar opens up to the Astroturfed play area. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
An outdoor bar opens up to the Astroturfed play area.
The school bus bar won’t be operating when the bar opens Thursday evening, but guests can still partake in patio games such as Connect 4, Jenga, cornhole and oversized beer pong, all arrayed across its Astroturfed outdoor area. The bar also has a set of swings, a photo booth and an arcade basketball game, as well as a dog park area.

Bar guests also can snag food from onsite food trucks.

Home Room will offer valet service, but there’s also a free parking area behind the bar under the highway.

The team also has plans to open a nightclub inside a limestone two-story building adjoining the property, MySA reports. Hart told the news site the partners hope to start work on that venture sometime this summer. 

Home Room's operating hours will be 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are going further than green beer for St. Patrick's Day

By Nina Rangel

The Cottage Irish Pub will celebrate its inaugural St. Patrick's Day Block Party this weekend.

Little Bites: Live fire cooking, meat sweats, free ice cream making San Antonio food news this week

By Nina Rangel

Ambler Texas Kitchen has launched a spring dinner series featuring chefs cooking over an open fire.

Table Talk: A chat with Moureen Kaki of Saha Palestinian Cuisine

By Brandon Rodriguez

Left to right: Moureen Kaki, Suzie Masoud and Sara Masoud

San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now serving people and their pups

By Nina Rangel

Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now open.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us