Laika Cheesecakes, Never Late Diner: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Taiwanese comfort food and brunch favorite Comfort Cafe’s new location also made this week’s top food news.

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 1:45 pm

click to enlarge Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso has opened on the city’s West side. - Instagram / laikacheesecakes
Instagram / laikacheesecakes
Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso has opened on the city’s West side.
This week’s most-read Current food news was largely celebratory as four of the five top stories were about new eateries opening, boasting a range of offerings from dessert to brunch to Taiwanese comfort food. On a more solemn note, news surrounding U.S. soldiers’ difficulty accessing dining facilities on a Texas Army base rounds out our collection of top stories.

Read on for more.
