LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Laika Cheesecakes 'finally' opens highly anticipated Alamo Ranch location

'It finally happened and we are happy to see y’all at our brand new store,' the company said via Instagram.

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 3:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso has opened at the Rim shopping complex. - Instagram / laikacheesecakes
Instagram / laikacheesecakes
Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso has opened at the Rim shopping complex.
Sweet-toothed San Antonians can finally get their Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso fix at a new location at the sprawling Rim shopping complex.

The Alamo Heights-based brand took to Instagram Friday to share the news, as well as photos of the colorful new space, located at 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215.

“It finally happened and we are happy to see y’all at our brand new store,” the post read. Also shown are cases holding its signature cheesecakes in a jar, whole cheesecakes and other sweet treats.
Laika first announced plans to open on the far Northwest side in July of 2021. Currently, the company operates its flagship location, at 4718 Broadway, and has started construction on another location in New Braunfels, according to state filings.

Laika’s new Alamo Ranch location is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.  and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Canyon Lake's Mrs. Bush's Pie Co. closing shop, changing to delivery model

By Nina Rangel

Mrs. Bush’s Pie Company is located near Canyon Lake.

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet quietly shutters West San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet opened its 111 SW Loop 410 location in 2020.

San Marcos kolache spot Dos Gatos plans location in New Braunfels

By Nina Rangel

San Marcos-based Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery is opening a third location.

New Chick-fil-A distribution center will bring 100 jobs to San Antonio area

By Nina Rangel

Chick-fil-A trucks pull up to the chain's Airport West Distribution Center.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us