San Antonio's Laika Cheesecakes 'finally' opens highly anticipated Alamo Ranch location

The Alamo Heights-based brand took to Instagram Friday to share the news, as well as photos of the colorful new space, located at 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215.
“It finally happened and we are happy to see y’all at our brand new store,” the post read. Also shown are cases holding its signature cheesecakes in a jar, whole cheesecakes and other sweet treats.
Laika first announced plans to open on the far Northwest side in July of 2021. Currently, the company operates its flagship location, at 4718 Broadway, and has started construction on another location in New Braunfels, according to state filings.
Laika’s new Alamo Ranch location is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
