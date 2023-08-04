LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Northwest San Antonio's Never Late Diner now open 24/7

Never Late Diner officially opened Tuesday, Aug. 1.

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 3:48 pm

click to enlarge A neon "open 24 hours" sign. - Unsplash / Alina Grubnyak
Unsplash / Alina Grubnyak
A neon "open 24 hours" sign.
San Antonio’s newest comfort food spot Never Late Diner is now open, slinging hearty, Alamo City-inspired fare all day — and night — long.

Never Late Diner officially opened Tuesday at 6420 N.W. Loop 410, near Ingram Park Mall, according to social media posts.

Owner David Amrollah told the Current last month that the massive space has capacity for more than 300 guests, who will be able to snack on breakfast, lunch and dinner items, all with a puro SA twist.

The all-day menu includes lunch and dinner items such as soups, salads, sandwiches, baked potatoes, grilled entrees and fried baskets, as well as an expansive breakfast menu. Most items boast cheeky, San Antonio-inspired names, such as the Cheesemosa Omelette and the Blanco B.L.T.

Never Late Diner is located at 6420 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 108. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

