Lala's Gorditas, James Beard Awards: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The city also said goodbye to a longtime East Side bakery.

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 2:04 pm

click to enlarge Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas. - Courtesy Photo / Lala's Gorditas
Courtesy Photo / Lala's Gorditas
Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas.
The closures and financial hardships of San Antonio food businesses continue to dominate the news cycle.

The Current's most-read food stories this week included news about the closure of two longtime local favorites and details about another suffering through a winter business slump.

However, there was also some good news, in that six Alamo City-area chefs and restaurants made the list of James Beard Award semifinalists. What's more, chefs for SA-born Church's Chicken are featured in a new documentary series about folks addicted to the searing heat of chili peppers.
