Lala's Gorditas, James Beard Awards: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Lala's Gorditas Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas.

The closures and financial hardships of San Antonio food businesses continue to dominate the news cycle.The Current's most-read food stories this week included news about the closure of two longtime local favorites and details about another suffering through a winter business slump.However, there was also some good news, in that six Alamo City-area chefs and restaurants made the list of James Beard Award semifinalists. What's more, chefs for SA-born Church's Chicken are featured in a new documentary series about folks addicted to the searing heat of chili peppers.