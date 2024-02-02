Lala's Gorditas, James Beard Awards: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The Current's most-read food stories this week included news about the closure of two longtime local favorites and details about another suffering through a winter business slump.
However, there was also some good news, in that six Alamo City-area chefs and restaurants made the list of James Beard Award semifinalists. What's more, chefs for SA-born Church's Chicken are featured in a new documentary series about folks addicted to the searing heat of chili peppers.
- San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas issues plea for business amid temporary slump
- Six San Antonio-area chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
- San Antonio's Nuevo Leon Bakery has closed
- San Antonio-born Church’s Chicken featured on new Hulu series about hot peppers
- Downtown San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Rio Rio has closed
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed