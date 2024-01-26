LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Downtown San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Rio Rio has closed

The owners of the River Walk restaurant opted not to renew its lease.

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 11:27 am

click to enlarge The owners of Rio Rio Cantina shuttered the River Walk eatery on Jan. 13. - Screen Capture: Google Maps
Screen Capture: Google Maps
The owners of Rio Rio Cantina shuttered the River Walk eatery on Jan. 13.
Downtown fixture Rio Rio Cantina fed millions of tourists and locals during its 34 years in business. However, its owners confirmed Thursday they have shuttered the River Walk restaurant rather than renew its release.

The colorful Tex-Mex eatery on the street level of 421 E. Commerce St. closed its dining room with views overlooking the San Antonio River on Jan. 13.

"Our lease was coming up, and we decided not renew," said Patrick Jennings, controller for the San Antonio-based Paesano's restaurant group, which owned Rio Rio. "It's a wonderful building, and the owners are great. It's been an incredible run. Hats off to the thousands of people who have worked there over the years and the millions who have eaten there."

Jennings said the closure will have no impact on the Paesano's Italian restaurants his group operates on the River Walk, in Lincoln Heights and in Shavano Park.

The former Rio Rio space's expansive size and river access means it won't have much trouble finding a new tenant, Jenning said.

"The San Antonio River Walk will be just fine, and I'd bet someone local comes into that space and does something great with it," he added.

The building, which also is host to Boudro's on the river level, is owned by Schultze and Rilling Buildings Ltd., county records show. That company's general partner is W.R. III Development Co., which traces back to a Terrell Hills home address for Wallace "Happy" Rogers, the owner of another downtown tourist staple, the Buckhorn Saloon & Museum.

