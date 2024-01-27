LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio-born Church’s Chicken featured on new Hulu series about hot peppers

The 10-part documentary series Superhot is now available to stream on Hulu.

By on Sat, Jan 27, 2024 at 8:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hulu's new food documentary delves into the fiery world of chili peppers and the people obsessed with them. - Courtesy Photo / Hulu
Courtesy Photo / Hulu
Hulu's new food documentary delves into the fiery world of chili peppers and the people obsessed with them.
San Antonio-founded restaurant chain Church’s Texas Chicken is featured in a new documentary series about people who are crazy for capsaicin.

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People debuted Jan. 22 as a 10-episode series on streaming service Hulu. The show examines the world of people obsessed with hot peppers, promising to go “deep into a subculture fueled by spice: from the elite growers who strive to create new superhots to the chili eaters who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them,” according to its producers.

Church’s is introduced in episodes eight and nine as the series follows the company's hunt for the perfect peck of pepper growers to help it produce a signature spicy dipping sauce that's scheduled to debut in April.

“Our series is all about the world of superhot and the people who live for heat. As we were filming, we learned that Church’s Texas Chicken began the hunt for their next signature spicy sauce, and immediately, we knew we needed to film it all,” Superhot Executive Producer and Director Brain Skope said in a press statement.

Although Church's was born in San Antonio in 1952 and operated here for decades, it's now headquartered in Atlanta.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Six San Antonio-area chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

By Sanford Nowlin

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter is among the semifinalists for Best Chef, Texas.

San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas issues plea for business amid temporary slump

By Travis E. Poling

Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas.

San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. up for sale, according to online listing

By Travis E. Poling

San Antonio's Freetail operates two restaurant brewpubs and a production brewery. its beers have retail distribution in Texas and Colorado.

Downtown San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Rio Rio has closed

By Travis E. Poling

The owners of Rio Rio Cantina shuttered the River Walk eatery on Jan. 13.

Also in Food & Drink

Believe the Hype: Cullum's Attaboy continues to excel thanks to an unrivaled attention to detail

By Nina Rangel

Cullum's Attaboy has lost none of its luster.

Taco Trio: In a city overrun by taquerias, these three stand out from the herd

By Ron Bechtol

Tacos al Carbón Cabrón isn’t just a funny name. It’s a place where you want to get your tacos “loaded.”

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us