San Antonio-born Church’s Chicken featured on new Hulu series about hot peppers

San Antonio-founded restaurant chain Church’s Texas Chicken is featured in a new documentary series about people who are crazy for capsaicin.debuted Jan. 22 as a 10-episode series on streaming service Hulu. The show examines the world of people obsessed with hot peppers, promising to go “deep into a subculture fueled by spice: from the elite growers who strive to create new superhots to the chili eaters who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them,” according to its producers.Church’s is introduced in episodes eight and nine as the series follows the company's hunt for the perfect peck of pepper growers to help it produce a signature spicy dipping sauce that's scheduled to debut in April.“Our series is all about the world of superhot and the people who live for heat. As we were filming, we learned that Church’s Texas Chicken began the hunt for their next signature spicy sauce, and immediately, we knew we needed to film it all,”Executive Producer and Director Brain Skope said in a press statement.Although Church's was born in San Antonio in 1952 and operated here for decades, it's now headquartered in Atlanta.