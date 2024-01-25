LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Six San Antonio-area chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

In addition to San Antonio, some semifinalists are located in Seguin and Lockhart.

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 11:45 am

click to enlarge Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter is among the semifinalists for Best Chef, Texas. - Courtesy Photo / Best Quality Daughter
Courtesy Photo / Best Quality Daughter
Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter is among the semifinalists for Best Chef, Texas.
The annual James Beard Awards, the equivalent of the food industry's Oscars, has named four San Antonio-area chefs and two South Texas restaurants as 2024 semifinalists.

That's the same number of semifinalists the area racked up in 2023.

Here are the latest chefs and dining spots to land on the coveted list:
  • Outstanding Chef: David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin
  • Outstanding Restaurant: Mixtli, San Antonio
  • Best New Restaurant: Barbs-B-Q, Lockhart
  • Best Chef, Texas: Christopher Cullum, Cullum’s Attaboy, San Antonio
  • Best Chef, Texas: Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio
  • Best Chef, Texas: Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio
The James Beard Foundation will announce finalists for the awards April 3.

The final winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony, scheduled for June 10 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

A number of San Antonio chefs and restaurants have made it to the semifinals round of the Beard Awards over the years, but so far, none have seized a title.

