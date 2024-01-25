Six San Antonio-area chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

That's the same number of semifinalists the area racked up in 2023.
Here are the latest chefs and dining spots to land on the coveted list:
- Outstanding Chef: David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin
- Outstanding Restaurant: Mixtli, San Antonio
- Best New Restaurant: Barbs-B-Q, Lockhart
- Best Chef, Texas: Christopher Cullum, Cullum’s Attaboy, San Antonio
- Best Chef, Texas: Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio
- Best Chef, Texas: Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio
The final winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony, scheduled for June 10 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.
A number of San Antonio chefs and restaurants have made it to the semifinals round of the Beard Awards over the years, but so far, none have seized a title.
