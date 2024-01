Six San Antonio-area chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Best Quality Daughter Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter is among the semifinalists for Best Chef, Texas.

Outstanding Chef: David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin



Outstanding Restaurant: Mixtli, San Antonio



Best New Restaurant: Barbs-B-Q, Lockhart



Best Chef, Texas: Christopher Cullum, Cullum’s Attaboy, San Antonio



Best Chef, Texas: Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio



Best Chef, Texas: Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio



The annual James Beard Awards, the equivalent of the food industry's Oscars, has named four San Antonio-area chefs and two South Texas restaurants as 2024 semifinalists That's the same number of semifinalists the area racked up in 2023.Here are the latest chefs and dining spots to land on the coveted list:The James Beard Foundation will announce finalists for the awards April 3.The final winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony, scheduled for June 10 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.A number of San Antonio chefs and restaurants have made it to the semifinals round of the Beard Awards over the years, but so far, none have seized a title.