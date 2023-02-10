Mxicanna Cafe, Jackie's Desert Rose: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Homegrown Chef Chef Edward Villarreal poses with some tasty buds.

This week's most-readfood news was all about openings and special occasions. Let's jump into the good news, shall we?Our top story this week surrounded the long-awaited grand opening of a CBD fusion eatery just south of downtown. Closely following was the news that a defunct laundromat will soon become a new bar concept from a pair of Austin bar owners, and that Rosario's new Southtown location has finally opened its doors.San Antonio chef Braunda Smith also announced her upcoming appearance on the Food Network, and locals were looking for Valentine's Day deals to wine and dine their significant other.Read on for more.