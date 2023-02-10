Mxicanna Cafe, Jackie's Desert Rose: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Lucy Cooper's chef-owner Braunda Smith and the new Rosario's also made our top-read stories.

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 2:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chef Edward Villarreal poses with some tasty buds. - Courtesy Homegrown Chef
Courtesy Homegrown Chef
Chef Edward Villarreal poses with some tasty buds.
This week's most-read Current food news was all about openings and special occasions. Let's jump into the good news, shall we?

Our top story this week surrounded the long-awaited grand opening of a CBD fusion eatery just south of downtown. Closely following was the news that a defunct laundromat will soon become a new bar concept from a pair of Austin bar owners, and that Rosario's new Southtown location has finally opened its doors.

San Antonio chef Braunda Smith also announced her upcoming appearance on the Food Network, and locals were looking for Valentine's Day deals to wine and dine their significant other.

Read on for more.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept

By Brandon Rodriguez

Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murray plan to turn a laundromat into a bar.

Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant will open Feb. 10

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the new two-story Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo debuts new concept offering real chicken on its menu

By Nina Rangel

The new concept, Side Chicks, offers chicken sandwiches, wings alongside its plant-based fare.

Burnt by love? This San Antonio chain will send your ex a blackened, heart-shaped pizza

By Nina Rangel

Urban Bricks will send your ex a burnt, heart-shaped pie starting Thursday, Feb. 10.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us