Mxicanna Cafe, Jackie's Desert Rose: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top story this week surrounded the long-awaited grand opening of a CBD fusion eatery just south of downtown. Closely following was the news that a defunct laundromat will soon become a new bar concept from a pair of Austin bar owners, and that Rosario's new Southtown location has finally opened its doors.
San Antonio chef Braunda Smith also announced her upcoming appearance on the Food Network, and locals were looking for Valentine's Day deals to wine and dine their significant other.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
- San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
- Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant will open Feb. 10
- Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show
- These San Antonio restaurants are offering Valentine’s Day deals for you and your boo
