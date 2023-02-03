Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show

Braunda Smith will show off her cooking chops on the May 24 episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 1:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Braunda Smith is chef-owner of Lucy Cooper's Ice House. - Courtesy Photo / Braunda Smith
Courtesy Photo / Braunda Smith
Braunda Smith is chef-owner of Lucy Cooper's Ice House.
Braunda Smith, the owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House, will take her fun-loving culinary approach to Hollywood this spring with a spot on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, the Express-News reports.

The show, hosted by unnaturally blonde food lover Guy Fieri, pits chefs against each other in challenges such as creating a culinary masterpiece on a $10 budget. The contestants are forced the use ingredients from a set made to resemble a fully stocked supermarket.

Each episode's winner can collect up to $20,000 — plus national media exposure.

Smith's upcoming appearance means she'll join past San Antonio GGG contestants Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and James Canter of Guerrilla Gourmet. Her episode is set to air May 24, the Express-News reports.

Smith’s down-home approach is on full display at her Lucy Cooper's Ice House locations at16080 San Pedro Ave. in San Antonio and 1515 Kuehler Ave. in New Braunfels.

Both 21-and-up establishments specialize in hearty eats such as chicken-fried deviled eggs, prime rib quesadillas and fried green tomato BLTs. They also dole out boozy cocktails and more than two dozen beers on draft.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chicken Salad Chick will open its first San Antonio location Feb. 8

By Brandon Rodriguez

The company plans to open two San Antonio locations, one in Stone Oak and one on the Far West Side. At least for now.

Study names San Antonio-based H-E-B the nation's top grocery retailer over Amazon

By Nina Rangel

H-E-B is the best grocery retailer in the United States, a new survey finds.

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Valentine’s Day deals for you and your boo

By Nina Rangel

Lovers can bundle up by the fire pits at Camp Outpost Co.

First Look: San Antonio diners likely to embrace changes at Piatti's revamped Quarry location

By Nina Rangel

Piatti's entrance has been moved next to Whole Earth Provisions.

Also in Food & Drink

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us