Swanky San Antonio rooftop bar Lunatique now open at Creamery complex

The lounge boasts nearly 360-degree views, craft cocktails and DJ entertainment.

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 2:51 pm

Lunatique, the new bar atop the north-of-downtown Creamery complex, is now open.
Instagram / lunatiquesatx
Lunatique, the new bar atop the north-of-downtown Creamery complex, is now open.
There's a new rooftop lounge in town, San Antonio.

Lunatique, the new bar atop the new-ish Creamery complex, is now open, serving up swanky cocktails, sunset views and garden party vibes. The spot is the latest of five separate concepts to open at the venue, which occupies a former Borden Creamery near the Pearl.

Lunatique announced its opening over the weekend in an Instagram post.

The rooftop drinkery is located up a flight of stairs and on top of Amelia Social Lounge, which opened in February. The rooftop bar boasts nearly 360-degree views, craft cocktails and DJ entertainment.

Lunatique's cocktails include takes on classics such as a Tom Collins with a cucumber twist, a Paloma and Ranch Water cocktail, the latter of which is built and served inside a Topo Chico bottle. The menu also includes bottled and draft beer and wine.

In addition to Lunatique, Hook, Amelia Tapas & Wine, Creme Coffee and Easy Baby, The Creamery's tenants include Tin Top luxury apartments and law firms Carabin & Shaw and Watts Guerra.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

