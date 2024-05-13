Swanky San Antonio rooftop bar Lunatique now open at Creamery complex

Instagram / lunatiquesatx
Lunatique, the new bar atop the north-of-downtown Creamery complex, is now open.
There's a new rooftop lounge in town, San Antonio.
Lunatique, the new bar atop the new-ish Creamery complex
, is now open, serving up swanky cocktails, sunset views and garden party vibes. The spot is the latest of five separate concepts to open at the venue, which occupies a former Borden Creamery near the Pearl.
Lunatique announced its opening over the weekend in an Instagram post.
The rooftop drinkery is located up a flight of stairs and on top of Amelia Social Lounge, which opened in February
. The rooftop bar boasts nearly 360-degree views, craft cocktails and DJ entertainment.
Lunatique's cocktails
include takes on classics such as a Tom Collins with a cucumber twist, a Paloma and Ranch Water cocktail, the latter of which is built and served inside a Topo Chico bottle. The menu also includes bottled and draft beer and wine.
In addition to Lunatique, Hook
, Amelia Tapas & Wine, Creme Coffee
and Easy Baby, The Creamery's tenants include Tin Top luxury apartments and law firms Carabin & Shaw and Watts Guerra.
