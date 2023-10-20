First Look: San Antonio coffee shop Créme serving up java, plush vibes

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Créme at The Creamery is now serving coffee and sandwiches.

Créme, the first of five food concepts slated for mixed-use project The Creamery, is now serving up caffeine and cool vibes in a soft opening capacity.We stopped in Friday for a cup of joe and found plush seating in an airy setting, free wifi and patio space galore. The shop offers SA-based Pulp Coffee Roasters coffee along with a small menu of pressed sandwiches and pastries. An assortment of juices, imported water, beer and ciders round things out.In the coming weeks, Créme will add on tap Prosecco and carajillo, a boozy Mexican espresso tipple.Créme's uber-stylish yet approachable vibes bode well for the other forthcoming spots at The Creamery, which occupies a former Borden Creamery warehouse at 875 E. Ashby Place, just half a mile from Pearl.Scheduled to open next is Hook Land and Sea Restaurant, a sprawling seafood-forward concept that occupies two spaces across the courtyard from Créme. Other forthcoming concepts include Lunatique, a rooftop lounge with a specialty drink menu; underground nightspot Easy Baby; and Amelia, a full-service eatery.The four remaining businesses are slated to open by year's end, according to a representative of The Creamery.Créme is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will kick off a grand opening week Nov. 6, with $2 iced-coffee drinks, followed by different specials each day for the remainder of the week.The coffee shop's street address is 847 E Ashby Place, #1110.