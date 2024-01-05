New San Antonio seafood concept Hook Land & Sea opening inside The Creamery

click to enlarge San Antonio's The Creamery
Courtesy Photo / Hook Land & Sea
Hook Land & Sea will offer seafood entrees, burgers and sandwiches.
will open its first full-service food concept, Hook Land & Sea, on Monday, Jan. 15.
The seafood restaurant will serve “fusion cuisine drawing inspiration from Asian, Mexican and international backgrounds,” according to officials with the Pearl-area mixed-use development.
Menu items at Hook Land & Sea will include Asian-inspired chicken banh mi and sriracha shrimp roll sandwiches along with Mexican salmon tostadas and quesabirria tacos. The spot also will serve beverages including adult slushies and a variety of signature cocktails.
Hook Land & Sea will celebrate its grand opening with a week’s worth of freebies and discounts, culminating in an all-day happy hour on Saturday, Jan. 20, officials with The Creamery said.
The seafood spot is the second of five concepts to develop in the space, which occupies a former Borden Creamery warehouse at 875 E. Ashby Place. Only 1 Hospitality Group — which is developing the concepts — also operates swanky east-of-downtown nightclub 1902 as well as Costa Pacifica, a long-running North Side seafood restaurant.
Coffee shop Créme
was the first concept to launch inside The Creamery. It opened last October. Other forthcoming concepts include rooftop lounge Lunatique, full-service eatery Amelia and underground nightspot Easy Baby, according to the developers.
Following its grand opening, Hook Land & Sea will operate 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
