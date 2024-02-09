Swanky new lounge Amelia opening at San Antonio's Creamery complex next week

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Amelia Social Lounge
Amelia Social Lounge will offer wine, cocktails and small plates in a comfy setting.
Amelia Social Lounge will debut next Thursday in north-of-downtown foodie enclave The Creamery, according to officials with the mixed-use development.
The intimate Amelia will hold a Feb. 15-17 opening celebration featuring cocktail specials from 4-7 p.m., discounted wine by the glass and live entertainment. The new spot will boast an extensive wine list, classic cocktails and small plates such as citrus-cured smoked salmon, roasted dates and assorted deviled eggs, officials added.
The new lounge comes from the owners of Only One Hospitality, known for St. Paul Square's 1902 Nightclub as well as Crème Coffee & Social and Hook Land & Sea, both of which are also located at The Creamery.
Amelia is the third of five concepts to develop in the space, which occupies a former Borden Creamery warehouse at 875 E. Ashby Place. Coffee shop Créme
, which opened last October, was the first to launch, followed by seafood spot Hook Land & Sea
, which began serving last month.
Other forthcoming concepts include rooftop lounge Lunatique and underground nightspot Easy Baby, according to the developers.
Following its grand opening, Amelia Social Lounge will operate 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Saturday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed