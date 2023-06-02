VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Whataburger, Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Francis Bogside's new digs and BarbacoApparel's Bean & Cheese Battle Royale are also on the menu.

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy aims to bring Poe’s most infamous works “off of the page and onto the stage.” - Instagram / hauntedtavern
Instagram / hauntedtavern
The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy aims to bring Poe’s most infamous works “off of the page and onto the stage.”
This week's most-read Current food news spanned multiple topics, from a theft to restaurant openings to a battle royale involving one of SA's favorite breakfast tacos.

Let's get into it.

Our most-read story this week centered around a Texas court ordering a Lubbock Whataburger to pay a former worker $1,800 in back wages and damages after she was wrongly fired for leaving the store to pump breast milk.

Next up in traffic was a story about a spooky Edgar Allan Poe-themed cocktail pop-up, followed closely by a first look of beloved Irish pub Francis Bogside's new St. Paul Square digs.

Readers also wanted to know about a citywide search to find the best bean and cheese tacos in town via a contest organized by T-shirt purveyor BarbacoApparel and the Tacos of Texas podcast.

Our top stories were rounded out by the disappointing news that thieves took thousands of dollars in cash, equipment and inventory from local bakery The Bread Box earlier this week. The business hasn't shared any updates on the suspects.

Read on for more.
