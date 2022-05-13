Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

'F—k Greg Abbott,' I-35 Construction: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

People either like seeing profanity or don't care much for Texas' Republican governor. Take your pick.

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 3:25 pm

click to enlarge The groundbreaking of the new project at I-35 Northeast Expansion occurred Wednesday. - INSTAGRAM / SMWBE_BEXAR
Instagram / smwbe_bexar
The groundbreaking of the new project at I-35 Northeast Expansion occurred Wednesday.
Current readers aren't known for pearl clutching when it comes to profanity, which may explain why our story about a T-shirt emblazoned with "Fuck Greg Abbott" making it into footage on an MSNBC program was the week's most-read news item.

Could also be that a lot of people really don't care for Greg Abbott. We'll leave it to you to make the call on that one.

Beyond the profane message for Texas' governor, readers also took interest in stories about the state spending $1.5 billion to add elevated lanes to Interstate 35, which appears to be in a constant state of congestion or constipation — take your pick.

Also racking up a lot of views was a story on Texas' aforementioned governor saying he wants to deny public education to undocumented children. Which kind of brings us back to our most-read story, no?

Read on for more of the most-perused news of the week.

10. Four more states are likely to legalize cannabis this year. Texas isn't one of them.

9. Ahead of runoff, report says South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar fired, tried to discredit pregnant staffer

8. Assclown Alert: Unraveling Texas Republicans' bromance with Elon Musk

7. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Daughtry, Tejano Conjunto Festival, Kevin Gates and more

6. Comic and talk show star Chelsea Handler brings her Vaccinated and Horny tour to San Antonio Saturday

5. CityScrapes: San Antonio lacks transparency with Grand Hyatt deal and convention center expansion

4. Environmental groups warn Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel could jeopardize at-risk species

3. Gov. Greg Abbott blasted for 'cruel' claim he wants to deny public education to undocumented kids

2. TxDOT breaks ground on $1.5 billion project to add six elevated lanes to congested stretch of I-35

1. Man in 'F—k Greg Abbott' T-shirt makes it into MSNBC report on abortion rights

