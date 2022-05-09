Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Man in 'F—k Greg Abbott' T-shirt makes it into MSNBC report on abortion rights

That slogan about Texas' Republican governor has proliferated not just on shirts but also on yard signs, stickers and as a Twitter hashtag.

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 11:05 am

Gov. Greg Abbott displays the charm and warmth that have ingratiated him with Texas residents. - INSTAGRAM / @GOVABBOTT
Instagram / @govabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott displays the charm and warmth that have ingratiated him with Texas residents.
A panel on MSNBC show The Last Word carried on a discussion about abortion rights Friday, apparently oblivious that onscreen footage showed a protester in a T-shirt reading "Fuck Greg Abbott."

Over recent months, that slogan about Texas' Republican governor — a champion of the state's six-week abortion ban — has proliferated not just on shirts but also on yard signs, stickers and as a Twitter hashtag. San Antonio artist Rafael Gonzales Jr. last year adapted it to a papel picado-style design for merchandise.

The gaffe was first reported on by Mediaite, and the good bit starts at 1:18 on the counter.

The clip of the blunt T-shirt message rolled as The Last Word guest host Alicia Menendez asked Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO of the group Voto Latino, if  she thought progressives would sit by as the GOP bans abortion. The video was labeled as being from an Austin abortion-rights protest.

If she or anyone else on the panel noticed, they didn't say a word. Perhaps footage that includes audio, such as the now-viral TikTok in which a Texas man called Abbott a "douchebag" to his face for signing the state's restrictive abortion law, would have aroused a different reaction.

