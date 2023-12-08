Ted Cruz, Adam Sandler: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
The Uncut Gems actor reportedly purchased a guitar from a locally-owned business at The Pearl.
Stories about two clowns — one beloved, the other not so much — topped the Current
's list of most-read stories this week.
In case of the former, folks flocked to a story about comic Adam Sandler being spotted strolling the Pearl and shooting hoops at Trinity University. The level of interest in the former SNL
cast member's Alamo City endeavors was high enough that it ranked as our second-most visited story of the week.
And in the case of the not-so-beloved clown — cue sad trombone — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz again made news with his brand of divisive performative politics. Enough, in fact, to have our most-read story of the week.
Turns out Texas' junior senator, whose actual first name is Rafael rather than Ted, filed a bill to force federal workers to go by the names and gender pronouns on their birth certificates. The legislation, which has — checks notes — a zero percent chance of being approved in the Democrat-controlled Senate, is clearly another bid by Cruz to score points by trashing transgender and nonbinary people.
So, congrats Ted on making it to No. 1. Just the same, you'll always be a No. 2 on many Texans' list — as evidenced by how many headed to the voting booth
to flush you back in 2018.
10. San Antonio Brahmas appear to survive XFL-USFL league merger
9. Texas Republican Party votes against ban on associating with Nazi sympathizers
8. Report: San Antonio home prices could drop more than 9% next year
7. Texas Democrats ask Justice Department to take action on Abbott's Operation Lone Star
6. Here's what we know about the Austin-San Antonio shooting spree
5. San Antonio woman loses ear in city's latest dog attack
4. San Antonio-Austin Rep. Chip Roy votes against expelling George Santos
3. Neighbors say suspect in Austin-San Antonio shooting spree changed after time in Army
2. Adam Sandler spotted at San Antonio's Pearl, shooting hoops at Trinity
1. Rafael 'Ted' Cruz files bill requiring federal employees to go by birth names, pronouns
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed