San Antonio woman loses ear in city's latest dog attack

Of the six San Antonio dog attacks that grabbed headlines this year, two were fatal while four resulted in serous bodily injury.

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge The attack came days after San Antonio's Animal Care services released a new map showing the location of San Antonio's registered dangerous dogs. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The attack came days after San Antonio's Animal Care services released a new map showing the location of San Antonio's registered dangerous dogs.
A San Antonio woman lost an ear last week as she was attacked by three pit bulls on the East Side, the Express-News reports.

The mauling is the latest in a string that's sparked a community debate about whether San Antonio is doing enough to address its dangerous dog problem. Indeed, it's the sixth such attack in the Alamo City this year to grab headlines.

The woman, Effie Washington, was walking on the 1300 block of Norfleet Street at around 2 p.m. Nov. 26 when the dogs attacked, the daily reports. The dogs’ owners, who knew the victim, told police they'd had let the animals out into their fenced backyard but they managed to break through the gate.

Upon arrival, police found Washington missing an ear, the Express-News reports. She also suffered bites on her arm and the back of her head. She was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) took custody of the three young female dogs.

The owners told police they take full responsibility for the attack, according to the daily.

Of the six San Antonio dog attacks drawing significant news coverage this year, two were fatal, while the other four resulted in severe bodily injury, including loss of limbs or facial features.

Residents reported a total of 300 severe dog bites to ACS so far this year, a 172% annual increase since 2018, according to the Express-News.

The string of attacks led City Council to allocate $26.9 million to ACS for its new fiscal year, a 26% jump in funding. ACS also launched a searchable online map last week showing the locations of the city's 123 registered dangerous dogs.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

