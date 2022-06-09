15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio

Airbnb is the go-to for vacation rentals, and the service has got plenty of Texas properties to choose from.That said, sometimes you want an elevated and memorable experience when you're heading out of town. Not just another suburban home or downtown condo but something unique and remarkable.That's why we rounded up these 15 Lone Star State vacation rentals that go beyond the minimalist modern accommodations that abound on Airbnb. From a tiny, secluded cabin in the Southeast Texas woods to a luxurious Austin villa, these are gorgeous places to stay — no matter what kind of vacation you have planned.