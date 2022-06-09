June 09, 2022

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio

By San Antonio Current Staff

Airbnb is the go-to for vacation rentals, and the service has got plenty of Texas properties to choose from.

That said, sometimes you want an elevated and memorable experience when you're heading out of town. Not just another suburban home or downtown condo but something unique and remarkable.

That's why we rounded up these 15 Lone Star State vacation rentals that go beyond the minimalist modern accommodations that abound on Airbnb. From a tiny, secluded cabin in the Southeast Texas woods to a luxurious Austin villa, these are gorgeous places to stay — no matter what kind of vacation you have planned.

Photos and listing information courtesy of Airbnb.
The Bloomhouse by Lodgewell, Austin $550 per night Described as a "giant seashell unicorn," the Bloomhouse is a twisty, turny abode that is part of Austin's cultural history. The secluded abode was built in by two UT architecture students in the '70s, but fell into disrepair until it was bought in 2017 and restored to its former glory. If the unique exterior and gorgeous natural vistas aren't enough to convince you to visit, maybe the whimsical seashell-like interior will.
Airbnb
The Bloomhouse by Lodgewell, Austin
$550 per night
Described as a "giant seashell unicorn," the Bloomhouse is a twisty, turny abode that is part of Austin's cultural history. The secluded abode was built in by two UT architecture students in the '70s, but fell into disrepair until it was bought in 2017 and restored to its former glory. If the unique exterior and gorgeous natural vistas aren't enough to convince you to visit, maybe the whimsical seashell-like interior will.
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.
Airbnb
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet
$2,550 per night
The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.
