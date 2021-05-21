20 albums recorded in San Antonio that every music fan should know

Let's be honest. When it comes to having a fully formed music industry, San Antonio isn't exactly Los Angeles, New York or Nashville. Hell, we're not Austin either.



That said, plenty of local, regional and national artists have recorded stellar albums in the Alamo City, whether in high-dollar studios, downtown hotel rooms or on stages in front of rabid local fans.



These 20 albums are essential listening for anyone who wants to understand the diversity, scope and lasting influence of San Antonio's music scene. From blues and Tejano to metal and hip-hop, this town is steeped in music history.