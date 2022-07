Downtown San Antonio is chock full of dining spots that offer visitors varying degrees of the "authentic Alamo City experience." Some are worthwhile, but others are bland tourist traps.



Understandably, that leaves some locals skeptical about heading downtown for a meal. They shouldn't be. The center city is home to plenty of places that show off the best our culinary community has to offer.



These 20 spots — all just a quick Lyft or scooter ride from the heart of the city — deserve the attention of SA foodies. Or visitors curious about where the locals eat!