March 29, 2019 Slideshows » Arts

20 Emotional Moments from Manu Ginobili's Jersey Retirement Ceremony Last Night 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
We're still crying over last night's ceremony. Here's some too-cute, tear-worthy moments from throughout the night.
OF 20
PREV NEXT
The Big Three sat together during the game
Source
They even took this adorable selfie together
Source
When Manu praised – and gave thanks to – Coach Pop
Source
Tim Duncan wore a t-shirt of Manu dressed up in a cowboy costume from one of their H-E-B commercials
Source
Coach Pop said the Spurs secured four of their five championships because of Manu
Source
Manu proved how adorable he and his wife are
Source
Coach Pop ended his speech with "Manu, I love you" and then they had this nice moment
Source
Being the humble guy he is, he actually thanked San Antonio – we're seriously not worthy
Source
Manu's Argentinean teammates joined in the praising of Number 20
Source
Charles Barkley honored Manu with one last "GINOBILI!"
Source
Skip ad in
Tony said he's the player he is today because Manu was such an inspiration
Source
Pop pushed the Spurs to win the game for Manu – and they did
Source
Manu's competitive edge came out as his former teammates spoke about his skills
Source
Spurs fans got super fired up during highlights of Manu's career – but especially for the iconic block on James Harden
Source
DeMar DeRozan wore Argentina-inspired kicks during the game
Source
Timmy recalled the moment the Spurs drafted "Emmanual G-no-billy
Source
The actual moment Manu's jersey was revealed – and seeing Manu witness the historic moment
Source
But first – Manu, Boris Diaw and Patty Malls kept up their tradition of exploring and goofing around
Source
The evening began with the singing of Argentina's national anthem
Source
A bunch of Manu's former teammates kept the jokes coming
Source
Skip ad in
More slideshows
The 20 Most Beautiful Places in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
All the People We Saw at the McNay's Second Thursday
San Antonio Current Staff23 images
Fun Moments from the 13th Annual Fest of Tails at McAllister Park
San Antonio Current Staff42 images
People Have a Lot of Feelings About Tim Duncan Having Dreads Now
San Antonio Current Staff48 images
1/20
The Big Three sat together during the game
Source
Play Slideshow

Tags: Manu Ginobili, jersey retirement ceremony, Texas, San Antonio, Spurs, AT&T Center, Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. Bravo's San Antonio-Glam Reality Show Will Debut in May, and We've Got the Goods Read More

  2. Tim Duncan Says Manu Ginobili 'Broke the System' of the Spurs Franchise Read More

  3. Reality Bites: Cats and Dogs in San Antonio Aren’t the Only Ones in Crisis Read More

  4. Manu Ginobili's Jersey Retirement Ceremony Tomorrow Night Will Likely Fill the AT&T Center with Tears Read More

  5. BarbacoApparel Unveils Sticker, Fiesta Medal of San Antonio's Dancing Devil Urban Legend Read More

Calendar

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...