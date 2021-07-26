20 free arts, music and outdoor activities to do in San Antonio this summer 

Exploring San Antonio's rich cultural history, and its equally entertaining present, doesn't have to mean breaking the bank. These 20 local attractions — from art galleries to outdoor sights to music — offer free fun this summer.
Celebrate the arts at First Friday and Second Saturday Southtown, southtownsatx.com
What better way to spend your Friday or Saturday evening than strolling through the historic King William district while admiring art, sipping on drinks and enjoying live music?
Photo via Instagram / bluestarartscomplex
Take the kids to The DoSeum 2800 Broadway St, (210) 212-4453, thedoseum.org
Whether you’ve got kiddos or are just a kid at-heart, the DoSeum’s free family nights on the first Tuesday of every month are an opportunity for curious minds to run wild. Now through September 25, visitors can take a deep-sea underwater adventure in the exhibit “Voyage to the Deep,” teaching about both underwater creatures and the engineering that lets us explore the ocean’s deep waters.
Photo provided by The DoSeum
Take in unique history at Hot Wells Park 5503 S Presa St, bexar.org
As a fairly new park, having opened to the public in 2019, Hot Wells Park serves as a finishing touch to the Mission Reach Trails. Explore the area once known for its hot sulfuric waters and identity as a tourist destination; while there’s no longer well water, there’s plenty of history to dip your toes in instead.
Photo via Instagram / rosc.and.gloss
Laugh aloud at LOL Comedy Club’s San Antonio Showcase 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com
Veterans and newbies take the stage at LOL Comedy Club to bring an evening of priceless comedy — literally, it’s free.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniolol
Admire Blue Star Contemporary’s innovative exhibits 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org
A house for innovative contemporary art, this nonprofit’s galleries are open to anyone for free. If you’re lucky, you may get to see one of the venue’s regulars and a true connoisseur of the arts — Duncan, the dog.
Photo via Instagram / bluestarartdog
Go skating @ Pearsall Park 4838 Old Pearsall Rd, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Nestled within Pearsall Park’s 505 acres is the city’s largest public skatepark, alongside other park fitness and family-focused amenities. Lace up, grab your board, or just come along to be among pros and amateurs alike.
Photo via Instagram / laurynbskating
Get lost among works of art at the McNay 6000 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org
Thursday afternoons and the first Sunday of every month offer free admission. While you’re there, be sure to check out Yayoi Kusama’s signature infinity mirror room, a part of the museum’s “Limitless!” exhibition running until September 19.
Photo via Instagram / motherofgastronomy
Enjoy Agarita’s world-class performances agarita.org
Listen to free music from four world-class, innovative San Antonio musicians who have come together to form Agarita, a non-profit devoted to reinventing concert experiences and making the fine arts accessible to all.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Swim at San Pedro Springs Park 2200 N. Flores, (210) 732-5992, sanantonio.gov
With free open swim on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and weekend afternoons, who’s to say no to a dip in one of San Antonio’s biggest pools, located in the second-oldest park in the country.
Photo via Instagram / caroleckelkamp
Find something for everyone at The Witte Museum 3801 Broadway St, (210) 357-1900, wittemuseum.org
From dinosaurs to human anatomy to Texas history, the Witte Museum has something for every guest to step through its doors. Admission fees are waived on Tuesday afternoons.
Photo via Instagram / jenngarlem
Catch a flick at a Slab Cinema outdoor screening (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com
The outdoor screenings at Travis Park, the San Antonio Museum of Art and Mission Marquee are often free but with limited capacity, so we recommend arriving before sundown to claim your spot.
Photo via Instagram / slabcinema
Take the pups to the Phil Hardberger dog parks Multiple locations, (210) 492-7472, philhardbergerpark.org
There’s two dog parks within the park itself, one off of NW Military Hwy and another off Blanco Rd, and each has one side for small dogs and another for all other dogs.
Photo via Instagram / loschulos_blueychewy
Browse at the Pearl Farmers Market Pearl Pkwy, (210) 947-9252, atpearl.com
While we can’t guarantee that you won’t spend money, it’s free to browse the dozens of vendors booths set up every weekend at the Pearl.
Photo via Instagram / bottlingdept
Stroll through the San Antonio Museum of Art 200 West Jones Avenue, (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org
Marvel at more than 5,000 years of global history and cultures, all while in the heart of San Antonio. Admission fees are waived for locals on Tuesday afternoons and Sunday mornings.
Photo via Instagram / sama_art
Find free shows at the Mix 2423 N St Mary’s St, (210) 735-1313, themixsa.com
Catch local and touring bands at the Mix, where there’s nightly live music and a dance bar with no cover charge.
Photo via Instagram / buzzed_satx
Tour the San Antonio Missions (210) 932-1001, nps.gov/saan
Book a National Park Ranger-led tour online, take your own audio tour through the city’s heritage office website, or venture off on your own — whatever floats your boat. Whether you’ve walked the trails a dozen times or have put off going for years, you’re sure to learn something new about San Antonio history.
Photo via Instagram / bozemanbenjamin
Catch some fresh air at the Japanese Tea Garden 3853 N St Mary's St, (210) 212-4814, sanantonio.gov
Not only do the gardens offer a scenic spot to relax on a summer afternoon, they’re also completely free to the public.
Photo via Instagram / tranquilo57_
Wander through the San Antonio Art League and Museum 130 King William St, (210) 223-1140, saalm.org
In the heart of the King William Historic District, the San Antonio Art League and Museum houses over 600 permanent pieces, highlighting Texas artists, in the intimate setting of a historic house built in 1896.
Photo via Instagram / ginamachinafit
Explore Ruby City’s vast art collection 150 Camp St, (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org
Free and open to the public, Ruby City showcases contemporary art from its collection of more than 900 works.
Photo via Instagram / rubycity
Experience San Antonio: The Saga 115 N Main Ave, (210) 225-9800, mainplaza.org
Vibrant colors and stunning visuals take over the side of San Antonio’s beloved San Fernando Cathedral in this free show, open to the public. In just 24 minutes, French artist Xavier de Richemont’s video art projection takes viewers through the historical discovery, settlement and development of San Antonio.
Photo via Instagram / zach_goebel
