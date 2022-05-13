Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

May 13, 2022

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio has plenty of public pools to enjoy, but sometimes you're looking for something a more ... ahem ... exclusive. Luckily, the city also has plenty of gorgeous hotels with pools to match — from rooftop oases with panoramic downtown views to multi-acre water parks with slides and lazy rivers. All perfect for a summer staycation or a cool-off on your visit to the Alamo City. Most of these require that you be a guest, but some don't. Either way, whatever you do, please don't sneak into these amazing pools.
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio
Éilan Hotel & Spa 18603 La Cantera Terrace, (210) 598-2900, eilanhotel.com Make it a point to spend some time at this gorgeous La Cantera-area hotel this summer. The 100-acre retreat features a massive outdoor pool, surrounded by private cabanas where you can cool off or just enjoy the sun. There’s also an Olympic-sized indoor pool if that’s more your speed. Photo via Instagram / eilanhotel
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa 23808 Resort Parkway, (210) 276-2500, marriott.com Found in the Far West Side of San Antonio, this sprawling resort is home to one of the most amazing hotel pools in the Alamo City. There’s plenty of spots to swim here — there’s a kid's pool and play area, a sand beach-entry pool, water slides, an adult-only infinity pool, an 1,100 foot lazy river and much more in the hotel's 9-acre water park. Make time to hit up as many of these spots as you can. Photo courtesy of JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
Omni La Mansión del Rio 112 College St., (210) 518-1000, omnihotels.com Easily one of the most breathtaking hotels in the city, Omni La Mansión del Rio’s pool matches the entire property. Located in a courtyard with beautiful Spanish-style architecture, the private swimming space makes for a great spot to relax – especially if you order from the pool bar. Photo via Instagram / omnilamansiondelrio
La Cantera Resort & Spa 16641 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 558-6500, lacanteraresort.com The breathtaking La Cantera Resort is all the more wonderful thanks to its pool offerings. You’ll find heated infinity edge pools perfect for adults to relax in as well as kid-friendly areas that include water slides and a splash area. Photo via Instagram / lacanteraresort
Hotel Contessa 306 W. Market St., (210) 229-9222, thehotelcontessa.com Found on the River Walk, this hotel hits the high marks in every realm. When it comes to its rooftop pool, you’ll also be able to enjoy panoramic views of the city whether you’re in the water or chilling on one of the cozy patio chairs. Photo via Instagram / thatsarakim
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, (210) 647-1234, hyatt.com Head west and you’ll find this gorgeous Texas-sized resort. The space includes a five-acre water park complete with a lazy river shaded by live oak trees, a FlowRider wave machine, a two-story waterslide and a number of pools — split by kid-friendly and for adults — for you to check out. Photo via Instagram / hyatthillcountry
Hotel Emma 136 E. Grayson St., (210) 448-8300, thehotelemma.com Regarded as one of the most beautiful and impeccable hotels in the U.S., the award-winning Hotel Emma surely does not disappoint with its pool. The pool delivers a peaceful space to take a dip and enjoy the beauty of this historic building. Fitting with the theme, the hotel’s Poolside Provisions bar is hosted in a retrofitted 1960s Pearl Brewing delivery truck. Photo via Instagram / caelspillane
Menger Hotel 204 Alamo Plaza, (210) 223-4361, mengerhotel.com The historic Menger Hotel offers plenty of reasons to visit, from the delicious Colonial Room Restaurant and the historic Menger bar to the specialty shops located on the first level. Consider the pool just the cherry on top. Though small, the pool is accompanied by a beautiful, hidden courtyard that will be a true getaway. Photo via Instagram / mengerhotel
