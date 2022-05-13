20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
23808 Resort Parkway, (210) 276-2500, marriott.com
Found in the Far West Side of San Antonio, this sprawling resort is home to one of the most amazing hotel pools in the Alamo City. There’s plenty of spots to swim here — there’s a kid's pool and play area, a sand beach-entry pool, water slides, an adult-only infinity pool, an 1,100 foot lazy river and much more in the hotel's 9-acre water park. Make time to hit up as many of these spots as you can.
Photo courtesy of JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa