20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

San Antonio has plenty of public pools to enjoy, but sometimes you're looking for something a more ... ahem ... exclusive. Luckily, the city also has plenty of gorgeous hotels with pools to match — from rooftop oases with panoramic downtown views to multi-acre water parks with slides and lazy rivers. All perfect for a summer staycation or a cool-off on your visit to the Alamo City. Most of these require that you be a guest, but some don't. Either way, whatever you do, please don't sneak into these amazing pools.