Over recent years, San Antonio has racked up plenty of recognition for being a culinary destination. No small part of that comes down to the sheer volume of dishes and drinks our city either invented, made famous or elevated to new heights.



From spicy and savory to fruity and boozy, these are 20 of the most puro San Antonio food and drink options that define our city. Some were created here, while others are just so intertwined with our culture that, hell, they may as well have been.